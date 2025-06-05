‘A different man’: Paul Cauthen returns to the stage with Dallas concert series

Proud hell-raiser Paul Cauthen went quiet earlier this year, when a lingering illness led him to doctors who discovered he had thyroid cancer.

After canceling his national tour, the Tyler-based country-rock singer will return to the stage for a series of low-key concerts at the Kessler Theater.

He’ll play acoustic shows every Wednesday for the next month “to get back in the swing of things. No better way than in front of the folks that put me on the map,” he wrote on social media. “I’m a different man with a different fire inside.”

Expect to hear at least a few songs from Black on Black, his fourth and most recent solo album and his debut for Atlantic Records’ Anemoia imprint.

Details

8 p.m. June 11, 18 and 25 and July 2. $45 and up. thekessler.org.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.