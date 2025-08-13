Denton’s Claire Morales releasing first album in 7 years

Denton singer Claire Morales juggles careers in music and visual art — that’s her design on the cover of Snarky Puppy’s Grammy-winning Empire Central. But at the moment, she’s focusing on her songs. Lost in the Desert, Morales’ first album in seven years, comes out digitally Aug. 19, with a record-release concert set for Sept. 25 at Rubber Gloves.

It’s a haunting work, anchored by her ethereal vibrato and Alex Hastings’ psychedelic electric guitar. The album’s lyrics deal in glory and triumph and “a hidden wound,” Morales says.

“Here to tell you that perfection is boring as hell, a phantom you chase that robs you of presence. Here to say you are not broken, you are human, and you are not alone in the struggle,” she writes on Instagram, describing the song “Low.”

Lost in the Desert is also the title of Morales’ soon-to-be-published 44-page graphic novella, inspired by her solo trip to the Mojave Desert.

