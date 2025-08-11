This is real. Demi Lovato reunites with The Jonas Brothers for first duet in decades

This is real; this is a Camp Rock reunion. Demi Lovato surprised fans by joining the Jonas Brothers on stage at the opening show for the Jonas20 anniversary tour at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Joe Jonas sang “Gotta Find You” from the 2008 Disney Channel original movie before introducing the Dallas-Fort Worth native. Lovato starred as Mitchie Torres in the movie, while Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas played Connect 3, a band based on themselves.

Lovato kicked off the performance with "This Is Me" as well as "Wouldn't Change a Thing" from the 2010 sequel. During the special appearance, Joe told the crowd that they hadn't performed the song in nearly a decade, to which Lovato corrected, "it might have been longer."

On TikTok , Lovato posted a clip from the performance, saying, “thanks for having me.” She also shared a playful video of she and Joe lip-synching to fellow Disney star Debby Ryan’s “Sat Down With the President of Disney Channel” interview.

Lovato recently released a new track, "Fast," from her upcoming dance-pop album and married singer Jordan “Jutes” Lutes in May 2025.

