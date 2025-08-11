Get in on the action: 10 immersive experiences in Dallas-Fort Worth to check out

Looking for a fun and unique activity in Dallas-Fort Worth? There are numerous immersive experiences popping up across North Texas. These activities and events, some of which are kid- and family-friendly, engulf attendees, introducing them to an environment different from their everyday lives. People can venture into other worlds, participate in active challenges and create new memories while doing it, right here in D-FW.

MEOW WOLF GRAPEVINE’S THE REAL UNREAL

One of North Texas’ best-known interactive experiences is located inside the Grapevine Mills Mall. Venture into another dimension that is a combination of art and curiosity by discovering new passageways, admiring the art, or grabbing drinks at the concept’s new bar, Prime Materia.

Details: Open Sunday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at The Real Unreal Meow Wolf Grapevine, 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Suite 253, Grapevine. General admission is $40 for adults and $20 for kids.

Elías Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News Jack McPherson prepares a drink during a media preview for Meow Wolf Grapevine's new bar Prime Materia, Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Grapevine.

‘HARRY POTTER: THE EXHIBITION’ IN DALLAS

Become a wizard for the day at this new exhibition. Get a behind-the-scenes look and relive favorite moments from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies. Exhibition goers will participate in hands-on activities like brewing potions and visiting Hagrid’s hut.

Details: Opens Oct. 24 at Pepper Square, 14856 Preston Road, Dallas. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 10.

GLOW OR GO: AN IMMERSIVE GROUP ADVENTURE IN DALLAS

In 75 minutes, complete five active challenges at Glow or Go. The includes throwing, jumping and maneuvering challenges that take place in a world where color has been erased, and only you and your team have the defeat the Black & White Nemesis to bring it back.

Details: Open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Glow or Go, 921 N. Riverfront Blvd., Dallas. Tickets range from $31 to $45.80. For ages 12 and up. Teams can range from four to nine people.

Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News Natalie Fontenot and Ben Johnson of Wichita Falls, Texas maneuver their way through lasers in the Red Reflex room of the Go or Glow interactive game show challenge in Dallas on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

‘TITANIC: THE EXHIBITION’

See what it was like living on the famous ship, learn the story of how this luxurious ship was built, and what led to its ultimate demise. There will be relics from the actual ship on display, along with items from the Titanic’s sister ships.

Details: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Sept. 1 at Pepper Square, 14902 Preston Road, Dallas. Tickets $28 for kids, students and military and $37.50 for adults.

JANE & JOHN JUSTIN FOUNDATION OMNI THEATER

Experience science films in a new way, in a 360-degree 8K LED dome. Right now, a nature documentary called A Vision for Tomorrow is playing at the dome, and viewers can embark on a visual journey through movement, sensations and possibility.

Details: There are multiple showing throughout the day on Sunday and Tuesday through Saturday at the Omni Theater, 1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth. Tickets are $12 for children and $16 for adults.

‘RAINBOW VOMIT’ IMMERSIVE ART EXPERIENCE IN DALLAS

With Rainbow Vomit, adults can feel like kids again. Be transported into a world of art, light and sound, and become the hero of your own comic book. The exhibit features fun scenery packed with balloons, LEDs, ribbons, a hot air balloon and a life-sized unicorn for photo ops.

Details: Open Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3609 Parry Ave., Dallas. Tickets for children are $17 on weekdays and $20 on weekends and $20 on weekdays for adults and $28 on the weekend.

SENSAS: A UNIQUE MULTISENSORY EXPERIENCE IN DALLAS

Challenge all five of your senses at Dallas’ newest escape room. Participate in six challenges as you try to solve a puzzle within two hours, all while raising money for charity.

Details: Open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Sensas Dallas, 921 N. Riverfront Blvd., Dallas. Tickets are $44. For ages 7 and up. Teams can range from four to 15 people.

Chitose Suzuki / The Dallas Morning News Andrea Seanez of El Paso opens a locker and takes out a token as Aileen Wiebe of Dallas stands by her after testing for sense of touch in the darkroom at SENSAS, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Dallas.

FRITZ’S ADVENTURE PARK IN THE COLONY

Face your fears while getting an adrenaline rush at the newest adventure park in North Texas. Explore an abandoned plane, scale up walls and telephone poles, explore underground tunnels, climb through rope courses and zipline from tree tops.

Details: Open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 5651 Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive, The Colony, TX. Tickets range from $19 to $59.

IICE FITNESS IN DALLAS

An immersive indoor cycling experience cued to Spanish music. Work out to cumbias, bachata and even a live banda while getting hyped up by the IICE Fitness team. Build community with your fellow riders and get a workout.

Details: Open Monday through Friday from 5 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., on Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2629 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 235, Dallas. The first class is $15.

Elías Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News Riders take part in an evening cycling class at iiCE Fitness, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Dallas.

CIDERCADE IN FORT WORTH

A large arcade featuring over 275 arcade games, ranging from retro classics to modern games. There is also basketball, air hockey, billiards and dance-offs. Enjoy a pizza and beer while competing against your friends.

Details: Open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight at 1813 W. Bowie St., Suite 101, Fort Worth.

