15 spots in Dallas-Fort Worth for the perfect picnic

With all the stormy weather North Texas has been recently experiencing, there’s no time like the present to take advantage of sunny weather, round up the gang, grab the picnic basket and soak up summertime at one of these out-of-the-ordinary primo picnic hotspots.

DALLAS

LEONHARDT LAGOON AT FAIR PARK

Where: 1121 1st Ave, Dallas

Hours: Daily 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

When you think of Fair Park, the State Fair of Texas is generally what comes to mind, but the 277-acre park is actually a great place to explore all year round and, most importantly, it’s the perfect place for a picnic. Spread out a blanket on the banks of the Leonhardt Lagoon and enjoy the sculpture by Dallas artist Patricia Johanson. The park encourages people to climb on the sculpture for a closer look at the indigenous plants and animal life that call the lagoon home. Fair Park also sports miles of smooth concrete paths and empty parking lots making it a great place for rollerblading or for teaching a child to ride a bike after that big picnic lunch.

DALLAS ARBORETUM

Where: 8525 Garland Road, Dallas

Hours: Open daily 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day

Cost: Check website for admission prices

The Dallas Arboretum is always at the top of any picnic-lovers list. The 66-acre botanical wonderland features 11 gardens filled with seasonal florals that are all perfect hosting for a picnic lunch. And if you want to relax after that big picnic lunch, head over to Pecan Grove for the Swinging Summer Hammock Exhibit. That’s right, you can unwind in the shade and swing in one of the 150 freestanding hammocks featured in the exhibit through Aug. 17.

Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News Allen Grant, center, of Dallas pushes his bike while walking through Klyde Warren Park on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Dallas. “I love this area,” Grant said.

KLYDE WARREN PARK

Where: 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy., Dallas

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Cost: Free

Besides picnicking, there’s plenty to do at this 5.2-acre mega deck park. Kids can play at the children’s park where there are numerous structures for climbing. You can splash in interactive fountains, if you get hot, or peruse the park’s reading and game room. If you don’t feel like packing a picnic, you can check out the food at the two restaurants on site, or grab a snack from one of the many food trucks parked there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. But hold on: before you head out, you’re going to want to consider parking, or rather, the lack thereof. Here’s a fun, solution: Ride the M-Line trolley from the Uptown area to the park. The free trolley runs 365 days a year and typically arrives at stops every 17-20 minutes.

BATH HOUSE CULTURAL CENTER AT WHITE ROCK LAKE

Where: 521 E. Lawther Dr., Dallas

Hours: Tuesday- Saturday noon – 6 p.m., Closed Sunday and Monday

Cost: Free

White Rock Lake is the go-to place for those who treat picnicking as a sport. There are lots of parks, piers, points and hills around this 1,015-acre city lake, so there is no shortage of places to lay your blanket. One often overlooked area is the Bath House Cultural Center. Located on the east side of the lake, this funky little Art Deco structure was built in 1930 when swimming was allowed at White Rock Lake. Today, the building no longer serves as a bath house, but instead, it houses a gallery and a black box theater. There’s ample parking, picnic tables and even a few grills. Add the mature trees and beautiful shoreline and you’ve got the makings for a perfect afternoon picnic.

KIEST PARK

Where: 3080 S Hampton Rd, Dallas

Hours: 5 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Cost: Free

Located in the Oak Cliff area of southwest Dallas is the 263-acre park. This park features numerous grassy areas and outdoor seating for picnics. Park goers can also play baseball, pickleball, tennis, volleyball, soccer and softball. There are also lots of walking trails to explore.

Cody Henson/TNS Fort Worth Botanic Garden

FORT WORTH

FORT WORTH BOTANIC GARDEN

Where: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

Hours: Open daily 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Cost: $0-$12 (Free admission on Earth Day, April 22, Juneteenth, June 19, Celebramos Kick-Off, Sept. 13 and Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11)

If you’re wanting a side of flora to go along with your ham sandwiches, you won’t want to miss the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens. Located in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, the 120-acre garden is home to over 2,500 species of native and exotic plants and features 23 specialty gardens. Take a stroll through a tropical conservatory, a forest boardwalk, a water conservation garden and even a Japanese Garden with koi-filled pools and waterfalls. Afterwards, spread your blanket out in one of the assigned picnic areas and take in the serenity of the Garden.

BURGER’S LAKE

Where: 1200 Meandering Road, Fort Worth

Hours: Daily, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission: $20 per person

Grab a spot under a shady tree at this 30-acre park that features over 300 picnic tables and plenty of grills for cooking. But the real attraction here is a large spring-fed lake that comes complete with two sandy beaches, six diving boards, a 20-foot slide and a 25-foot trapeze.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN PARK

Where: 11601 Morris Dido Newark Rd, Fort Worth

Hours: Daily from dawn to dusk

Admission: Free

If you’re looking to have a picnic in a lush green forest, Eagle Mountain is the place for you. The park is home to lots of wildlife, including Nine-Banded Armadillos, coyotes, white-tailed deer, Brazilian Free-Tailed Bats, and the Texas Rat Snake. Numerous hiking trails offer stunning views of the lake.

GRAPEVINE

FOUNDER’S PLAZA AT DFW AIRPORT

Where: 1700 N. Airfield Drive, Grapevine

Hours: daily 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Looking for an out-of-the-ordinary picnic spot with a little adventure thrown in for good measure? Head to Founders Plaza, a park and observation area near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. There’s a covered picnic area with lots of seating where you can watch DFW’s 1,700 plus daily take-offs and landings while you eat. If you want a closer view, try out the telescopes on site. What really makes the trip worthwhile is the air traffic control communications from the FAA tower that are broadcast throughout the park.

Denton County's Courthouse-on-the-Square underwent restoration work in 2004 using a Historic Courthouse Preservation Program grant.

DENTON

DENTON COURTHOUSE SQUARE

Where: 110 Hickory St., Denton

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Cost: Free

Constructed in 1896, this historic courthouse is the crown jewel of Denton’s Downtown Square. The large shade trees on the expansive lawn made this a popular picnic spot for both Dentonites and students at the nearby University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University. Bring your own picnic lunch or get takeout from one of the many restaurants around the square, including sweet treats from Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream & Soda Fountain.

ARLINGTON

RIVER LEGACY PARKS

Where: 701 NW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington

Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Admission: Free

Located along the banks of the Trinity River is the crown jewel of Arlington’s park system. River Legacy Parks has over 1,030 acres of hardwood forest to explore with many species of wildlife, birds and trees to look at. There is also a playground for kids to climb on and plenty of trails to bird watch, cycle and jog on. This is a perfect place to picnic in the forest.

PLANO

ARBOR HILLS NATURE PRESERVE

Where: 6701 W Parker Road, Plano

Hours: Open Sunday through Tuesday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission: Free

The 200-acre park can be described as a large natural oasis among the Northwest Dallas suburbs. Escape the concrete jungle and enjoy the picnic areas and playground with the whole family. There are also three miles of unpaved hiking trails and a 2.8-mile off-road bike trail.

ADDISON

VITRUVIAN PARK

Where: 3875 Ponte Ave., Addison

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Admission: Free

Vitruvian Park is known for its colorfully lit-up trees that line the banks of the river during Christmas time, but it is also a nice spot to host a picnic with loved ones. Spread out your blanket in one of the grassy areas next to the water, and follow up your meal by walking on the trail that takes you on the red arch bridge.

FARMERS BRANCH

THE ROSE GARDENS OF FARMERS BRANCH

Where: 2610 Valley View Lane, Farmers Branch

Hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Admission: Free

Stop and smell the roses while enjoying your picnic in the beautiful Rose Gardens of Farmers Branch. The four large gardens are located throughout the city have 500 different roses. Take one of the many walking paths that will take you to the Bird Sanctuary, Butterfly Garden, Rose and Display Garden, Ruthan Rodgers Rose Garden and the West Rose Garden.

FRISCO

KATHY SEEI PARK

Where: 3155 Parkwood Dr., Frisco

Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Admission: Free

Formerly known as Central Park, Kathy Seei Park is located in the heart of Frisco. It features Cattle Drive, a public art installation by Anita Pauwels that consists of large bronze cattle sculptures that depict the historic cattle drive on the Shawnee Trail. The 8-acre park also has a small pond, running brook, an amphitheater, walking trails and picnic areas.

