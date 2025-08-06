YouTube series Gracie’s Corner comes to Dallas for live performance

Grab the kids and get ready to sing. The viral Youtube sensation Gracie's Corner is coming to the House of Blues Dallas for a family-friendly concert.

The animated music series, which typically features three-minute episodes, started as a homegrown pandemic project. Parents Javoris and Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth created the show to give Black children more representation in entertainment.

“That’s what we're aiming for, to create something that was fun, educational, that the whole family could love,” Arlene said

Episodes typically feature an animated version of the couple’s daughter, Graceyn, singing songs that blend educational lyrics with music styles such Blues and New Orleans bounce. Their most popular song is Veggie Dance, a hip-hop anthem encouraging kids to eat their vegetables. Javoris said their creative collaboration has helped Graceyn come out of her shell.

“To see her go from [being shy] to now where we're getting ready to go on a tour, performing in front of thousands of people, it's just been amazing to watch her mature and just gain confidence and just continue to develop,” he said.

Gracie’s Corner has racked up 5.7 million YouTube subscribers and fans ranging from newborns up to early elementary schoolers. The show has been recognized by the NAACP Image Awards, won a 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award and earned a 2025 BET Awards nomination for Graceyn.

“We're not a major production company,” Arlene said. “We're still family-run. We still create everything in our home. And so it's truly a testament to what can happen when you find a need, when you're authentic.”

The national tour, Gracie’s Corner Live!, brings the animated series to life with a mix of live action mascots and interactive music.

Details:

6 p.m. Aug 15 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St. houseofblues.com

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.