North Texas museum to transform into Westeros with new ‘Game of Thrones’ exhibit

From 2011 to 2019, HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones took the world by storm. This fall, fans of the show in North Texas will have the opportunity to see the costumes from the show up close at the Game of Thrones exhibition coming to the Arlington Museum of Art from Oct. 4, 2025, through April 5, 2026.

“This exhibition really celebrates the show for being such a groundbreaking production of fantasy,” said Kendall Quirk, director of exhibitions at the Arlington Museum of Art.

The exhibition will feature the expert craftsmanship of lead Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton, who was at the helm of the show’s costume department for the majority of its run.

Inside the 13,000-square-foot museum space, there will be 70 authentic costumes from the show worn by Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage and other stars from the show.

There will also be props from the show on display, early sketches of costumes and behind-the-scenes information about the making of the show.

“There are so many talented artists who brought the series to life through sets, graphic design and costumes, and we’re so thrilled to celebrate their work,” Quirk said.

Details: Oct. 4-April 5 at the Arlington Museum of Art, 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for youths and $25 for adults.

