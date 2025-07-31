Artists Sedrick, Letitia Huckaby host Kinfolk House fundraiser as tribute to grandmother

Fort Worth nonprofit Kinfolk House is holding a fundraiser at Talley Dunn Gallery to support its mission of bringing art to underserved communities.

Founded by artists and husband and wife Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby, the organization operates out of a 100-year-old historic home in Polytechnic Heights. Through exhibitions, events and educational programs, Kinfolk House merges art and community.

“Art needs to be more diversified throughout the city. It shouldn't just happen in the arts district,” Sedrick Huckaby said.

The fundraiser honors Huckaby’s grandmother and original owner of the house, Hallie Beatrice Carpenter, also called “Big Momma” by the community. A beloved community matriarch, Carpenter was known for her welcoming spirit. Fittingly, her maiden name was “Welcome.” Carpenter's legacy is what inspired the creation of Kinfolk House.

Miguel Perez / KERA News Kinfolk House is the century-old home of Fort Worth artist Sedrick Huckaby's late grandmother, Hallie Beatrice Carpenter. It's where Sedrick, along with his wife Letitia, co-founded a collaborative project space that combines community and art.

“She made this house, the Kinfolk House, a place where everybody felt welcome,” Huckaby said.

Guests will have the opportunity to hear from the Huckabys, meet partnering artists, bid in a silent auction and purchase limited edition prints at the event. Proceeds will support the nonprofits programming and their after school program, which was launched last year.

“It's important that people in the polytechnic community in the community of Stop Six – all of those communities see art spaces that resonate up out of their communities that are doing world-class art and that are engaging their communities and that are dealing with the things that they think about and deal with,” Huckaby said. “That’s an important venture.”

Details

6 p.m. Saturday, Aug 9, at Talley Dunn Gallery, 5020 Tracy St. Free. talleydunn.com

