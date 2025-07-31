Grapevine’s Talking Animals bookshop launches a summertime literary crawl

For Talking Animals Books owners Katy Lemieux and Valerie Walizadeh, keeping stories alive was the inspiration for both their two-year-old bookstore and a new summer literary crawl.

Named after the talking animals who are “purveyors of knowledge” of Narnia and beyond, the Grapevine shop had already inspired a tight-knit community of literary fans when it decided to launch a literary crawl beginning Aug. 1.

Inspired by similar events during Independent Bookstore Day in April, this adventure was a light bulb moment for Lemieux, who met fellow Austin and Houston retailers this spring when testifying against House Bill 1375, which could have held booksellers liable for displaying materials deemed harmful to children. The bill didn’t pass, but the idea of banding together her fellow booksellers stuck around.

Says Lemieux, “We just talked about our stores and our challenges, and I thought this would be so cool to have this in North Texas, and why don’t we do it in the summer when people aren’t outside?”

Participants simply pick up a Bookstore Passport from any participating shop, including Half Price Books, Deep Vellum and the Wild Detectives. With each stop, visitors get a stamp and can pick up special discounts and treats along the way.

Passports are to be completed and returned to Talking Animals by Aug. 31. Each stamp will serve as a single entry into a raffle to win one of three bookshop.org gift cards worth $50 or $100. Twenty-four locations from Oak Cliff to Denton are participating, with a larger number already clamoring to join the ranks next year.

Participating bookstores

Dallas



Blush Bookstore

Deep Vellum Books

Poets Books – Deep Ellum

Poets Books – Bishop Arts

Pan-African Connection

The Wild Detectives

Interabang Books

Whose Books

Lucky Dog Books – East Dallas

Lucky Dog Books – Oak Cliff

Half Price Books – Flagship

Denton



Recycled Books & Records

Patchouli Joe’s

The Plot Twist

Fort Worth



The Dock Bookshop

Leaves Bakery & Books

Monkey & Dog Books

Recluse Books

Grapevine



Talking Animals Books

Keller



A House With Books

Plano



Bibliobar

McKinney



Neighbor Books

Roanoke



The Novel Narwhal

Rockwall



Fable & Fire Bookshop Bistro

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.