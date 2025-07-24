Game on, Dallas: The immersive Go or Glow is a new — and fun — challenge for the bold

Enter a world where color has been erased, and only you and your team have the power to bring it back. That’s the premise behind the five challenges at Go or Glow, located in the same building as activity-driven escape room Sensas: A Unique Multisensory Experience .

Patrons from across North Texas are driving to the Design District to check out Dallas’ newest immersive experience. That includes the Johnson family, who traveled from Wichita Falls to try Go or Glow after Karen Johnson, the matriarch of the crew, saw it on TikTok.

Daughter Natalie Fontenot, 15, said after finishing all the challenges, Go or Glow is a good place if you want to have fun and work out.

Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News (From left) Ben Johnson, Karen Johnson and Natalie Fontenot of Wichita Falls, Texas and Dallas Morning News Events Producer Alyson Rodriguez maneuver across platforms while in the Orange Outrun room of the Go or Glow interactive game show challenge in Dallas on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Groups of four to nine people have 75 minutes to defeat the game’s make-believe adversary, Black & White Nemesis, by going through five challenges with the colorful names of Pink Panic, Red Reflex, Yellow Yell, Orange Outrun and Solara. During these challenges, patrons answer questions while striking targets, maneuvering their way through lasers and leaping over “lava” while collecting keys.

The first challenge is Pink Panic, which is a high-tech Whac-a-Mole game where players have to defeat multiple levels and game modes. Once you beat that game, the doorway lights up to lead you into Red Reflex. The round takes place in a hallway, and you must maneuver through the lasers using stealth and precision under tight time constraints.

Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News Dallas Morning News Events Producer Alyson Rodriguez suits up for Solara, the grand finale of the Go or Glow interactive game show challenge, in Dallas on Saturday, July 19, 2025

The third challenge, Yellow Yell, gets players to think fast and aim straight while they throw balls at a target while shouting the correct answer to proceed. Next, get ready to jump during Orange Outrun. Avoid “lava monsters” shooting at you from the floor while hopping to different platforms to collect keys.

Finally, participants suit up in black plastic body suits, booties and a helmet with a plastic shield for Solara. That’s so patrons can avoid getting slime on their clothes. In this game, players utilize controllers to press the correct sequence of symbols to ultimately defeat the Black & White Nemesis in this final explosion of color.

Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News (From left) Ben Johnson of Wichita Falls, Texas and Dallas Morning News Events Producer Alyson Rodriguez maneuver their way through lasers in the Red Reflex room of the Go or Glow interactive game show challenge in Dallas on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

“It was pretty fun, but it takes a lot of energy,” said dad and Go or Glow participant Ben Johnson. “You’ve got to be in shape, and you’re going to sweat.”

Details: Open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Go or Glow, 921 N. Riverfront Blvd., Dallas. Tickets range from $31 to $45.80. For ages 12 and up. Teams can range from four to nine people.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.