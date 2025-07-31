Have a slice of summer at Dallas Farmers Market Watermelon Festival

We're in the thick of the Dog Days of Summer, and while it might seem like autumn is ages away, you can cool off with a taste of summer at the 7th Annual Watermelon Festival.

Dallas Farmers Market celebrates the summertime fruit with a party over the weekend where you can experience all things watermelon.

Ashley Andrews/Dallas Farmers Market The Dallas Farmers Market offers many different varieties of watermelon for sampling and purchasing at its annual Watermelon Festival

Headlining the celebration are 15 varieties of Texas-grown watermelon for visitors to sample and purchase. Some popular varieties you might find this year include:



Yellow watermelons. These have a soft texture and a flavor that's described as light and citrusy.

Sugar Baby, a classic variety known for its small size and bright red flesh.

Crimson Sweet, a dark green watermelon with light green stripes that is known for its sweetness

Black Diamond, a Texas favorite, a dense, juicy and flavorful melon.

Besides tons of watermelons to eat or take home, there are lots of other activities. Here are a few you won't want to miss:



A meet and greet with 2025 Texas Watermelon Queen, Bethany Boller.

A watermelon cooking demo (that includes samples) from Bonton Farms.

A tasting for Watermelon Agua Frescas.

Live music throughout the day from Jason Kyle Wickens Band , Jai White and Remy Reilly

, Jai White and A demonstration by Wichita Falls fruit carver Earl Carter Jr. as he transforms a watermelon into a piece of art.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a bag or wagon to load up on other market goodies from farms, ranches and artisan vendors.

Details: Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood, Dallas. Free.

Here are five more ways to celebrate summer. Make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar as new events are added often.



The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.