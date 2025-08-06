Downward dog meets actual dog in this adorable yoga class in Dallas

What better way to align your chakras than with yoga and puppies?

Puppy Sphere specializes in yoga classes packed with cute puppies and has hosted classes in cities like Boston; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; New York City; and Miami.

Now, it’s Dallas’ turn, with opening weekend set for Aug. 9 and 10.

The Puppy Sphere experience, founded by Francesca Albo and Lea Burbidge Izquierdo in 2021, is split into two parts. The first part is a 45-minute puppy yoga session that blends restorative flow yoga with puppy therapy, which is then followed by 30 minutes of puppy chill time.

It starts like a normal yoga class, with a certified yoga instructor showing the class restorative flow yoga poses to do. But, instead of hearing the sound of breathing, small paws pad around and little barks fill the air as a litter of friendly and adoptable puppies roams the yoga studio.

After the class, attendees can continue to socialize with the puppies while enjoying green juice and sparkling drinks during the wind-down session.

A yoga mat is provided for the session, and $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Details: Classes are available every Saturday and Sunday between Aug. 9 through 31 at The Room on Main, 2030 Main St., Dallas. Classes are $60.

