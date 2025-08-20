Dallas’ Riverfront Jazz Festival returns this Labor Day weekend

The more things change, the more they stay the same at the Riverfront Jazz Festival.

The 8th annual event is temporarily moving to buildings inside Fair Park amid the reconstruction of its longtime home, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. But the festival itself is holding steady with its mélange of jazz, R&B, funk and blues.

Here are noteworthy artists playing Labor Day weekend.

FRIDAY: R&B singers Lyfe Jennings, Raheem DeVaughn and Stokley pay tribute to the late Roberta Flack, Roy Ayers, Angie Stone and Frankie Beverly, four artists who’ve performed at the Black Academy of Arts and Letters, which runs the festival. Fest-goers are asked to wear all-white and bring a red rose or white carnation.

SATURDAY: Singer-keyboardist P.J. Morton and vocalist Peabo Bryson top the bill in the Automobile Building. The Centennial Hall lineup features Latin jazz percussionist Pete Escovedo (Sheila E.’s dad), clarinetist Doreen Ketchens and her New Orleans jazz band and the genre-blurring ‘70s hit-makers War.

SUNDAY: Sax player Kirk Whalum, New Orleans’ funky Tank & the Bangas and soul singer Anthony Hamilton hold court at the Automobile Building. Centennial Hall hosts a sax-heavy lineup with the Texas Tenors (Jason Davis, Shelley Carrol and Quamon Fowler), Tom Braxton, Eric Darius, and Danish-born alto saxophonist Michael Lington with former Shalamar singer Howard Hewett.

More than 30 local musicians will perform Saturday and Sunday at the fest’s Promising Young Artists stage inside the former Women’s Museum building. The complete festival lineup is at tbaalriverfrontjazzfestival.org.

Details

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday (Aug. 29) and 1 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 30) and Sunday (Aug. 31) at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas. $117 and up. Ticketmaster.com.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.