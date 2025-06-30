‘Love Island USA’ watch parties are popping up across Dallas-Fort Worth

Love Island USA has taken over screens and social calendars as this summer’s must-watch reality show.

Bars and restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth have taken note, offering an alternative to watching the drama unfold at home.

Here’s a list of five area bars and restaurants hosting Love Island USA watch parties.

Be sure to visit the Go See DFW calendar for more events happening across North Texas this summer.

TIPSY CRAWFISH

Sip on a Hurricane Huda or another island cocktail while soaking up the drama. Join in on the fun with games and get to know other fans of the show.

Details: Every Monday and Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Tipsy Crawfish, 1910 N. Stonebridge Drive, Suite 100, McKinney.

CLIFTON CLUB

Tikis, martinis and bikinis are what you’ll find at this watch party. Stick around for the $12 Tikis-and-Tinis Special, and try one of the four special cocktails that include the Babe-gate, a Chat, the Bombshell and the Tableside Martini.

Details: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Clifton Club, 3333 N. Fitzhugh Ave., Dallas.

CONCRETE COWBOY AT THE STAR

Cash in on half-off wine and dinner specials. Reservations are strongly encouraged for this watch party.

Details: Every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. at Concrete Cowboy at The Star, 3685 The Star Blvd., #210, Frisco.

LOCAL TAP AND TABLE

Enjoy food and drink specials while watching your favorite couples fall in love. These specials include four birria tacos for $10, house margaritas for $5 and Hennessy and Don Julio margaritas for $10. Other special cocktails include the Casa Amor Colada and the Hurricane Huda.

Details: Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Local Tap and Table, 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., Suite 100, Dallas.

SPORTSBOOK BISHOP ARTS

Grab your friends or make new ones at this watch party. It features a special Love Island cocktail menu, confessionals photo booth and bingo. Beach attire is suggested but not mandatory. RSVP on Eventbrite and reserve a table.

Details: Every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m. at Sportsbook Bishop Arts, 233 W. Seventh St., Suite 100, Dallas.

