Where to cool off this summer in North Texas

When the Texas sun starts cranking up the heat in the summer, the best way to cool off is to dive into one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s lakes and pools or stop into one of the plethora of water parks, splash pads and spray parks across North Texas.

Here’s a list of places to check out this summer in D-FW with friends, family and kids. You’ll even find some free places to beat the heat.

Before you make plans, visit venue websites for schedules, possible weather closures and other updates. You can find more things to do at Go See DFW .

WATER PARKS

THE COVE AT THE LAKEFRONT

Attractions at this indoor waterpark include the FlowRider Double Surf Machine, a play pool, lazy river, rock ledge, lap pool, spray ground, climbing wall and lots of water slides. If you want to participate in a calmer activity, The Cove also offers water aerobics, lap swimming and water walking.

Details: Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. at 417 Lakefront Dr., Little Elm. Admission is $14.

HAWAIIAN WATERS GARLAND

Cool down and indulge in the Hawaiian spirit at this water park. Hawaiian Waters is known for its 16,000-square-foot wave pool, Kona Cooler lazy river and thrilling water slides like the Bonsai Pipeline, Pineapple Plunge, Hawaiian Halfpipe, Pineapple Express, Waikiki Wipeout and the Flyin' Hawaiian.

Details: Open during the summer Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4550 N. Garland Ave., Garland. Daily tickets range from $24.99 to $39.99.

EPIC WATERS INDOOR WATERPARK

The indoor and outdoor waterpark features slides, rides and pools for people of all ages to enjoy. The newest ride is the seven-story-tall Locura, which sends riders on a 360-degree horizontal loop. Other rides include the Aquanaut, E-Raser, Texas Twist, Prairie Plunge and YellowJacket Drop.

Details: Open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie. Admission is $44 on weekdays and $54 on weekends; children 3 and under are free.

HURRICANE HARBOR ARLINGTON

Cool off after a trip to Six Flags Over Texas by walking over to the theme park’s water park packed with attractions. The newest addition to Hurricane Harbor is Splash Island, with a 1,000-gallon tipping bucket and water slides for kids.

Details: Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1800 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington. Daily tickets start at $25.

NRH20

The 17-acre water park has 23 attractions to check out, from swimming pools to a wave pool, from sand volleyball courts to water slides. The best-known slide is the Green Extreme, the nation’s longest uphill water roller-coaster, taking riders 1,100 feet up.

Details: Open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 9001 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills. Tickets range from $15.99 to $33.99, depending on height and day.

LAKES

LAKE CAROLYN

This might be the closest you’ll get in North Texas to the experience of riding in a gondola like in Venice, Italy. Lake Carolyn, in Las Colinas in Irving, is an 87-acre man-made lake that has a 2.8-mile trail looping around it. You can walk and bike around the lake or sail on the lake on a gondola, paddleboard, kayak and even a duck and swan pedal boat.

Details: Opened daily at 1050 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving. Free to walk around; water vehicle rentals range from $30 to $55 and gondola cruises start at $155.

BURGERS LAKE

In the heart of Fort Worth, this 30-acre spring-fed lake offers visitors two sandy beaches to relax on, six diving boards for jumping into the refreshing water, a 20-foot slide and a trapeze.

Details: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1200 Meandering Road, Fort Worth. Admission is $20.

JOE POOL LAKE

Bordering Cedar Hill State Park on its eastern shore, the 7,500-acre freshwater lake offers visitors a place to camp, fish, boat, bird watch, do water sports and swim in designated areas.

Details: Open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1570 FM1382, Cedar Hill. Admission is $15 per vehicle.

LEWISVILLE LAKE

The 29,000-acre lake is one of the largest in North Texas. Visitors can water ski, fish, swim and rent a boat to float to a party cove. If you don’t have sea legs, there are beaches, campgrounds, and hiking and biking trails.

Details: Open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 600 Sandy Beach Road, Lewisville. Admission is $10 per vehicle.

LAVON LAKE

Far up north in Collin County is a 21,400-acre freshwater reservoir surrounded by four parks. At this lake, visitors can swim, fish, hike, bike, camp or relax on the beach. The lake is a well-known fishing spot for catching largemouth bass, blue catfish, sunfish and crappie.

Details: Open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., 3375 Skyview Dr., Wylie. Admission is $5 per vehicle.

POOLS

WORLDSPRINGS DALLAS

If you want to treat yourself to a relaxing, healing pool experience, head over to Dallas’ only mineral hot springs. Visitors can soak for three to six hours in over 40 mineral hot springs. There is also a sauna. Make a reservation to Indulge in some pampering for a massage and facial.

Details: Open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 3240 Plano Pkwy., The Colony. Prices for soaks range from $24 to $34 for ages 3 to 17 and $49 to $79 for 18 and up.

FOREST PARK POOL

One of Fort Worth’s most historic pools, the Forest Park Pool has eight 50-meter lanes for people to practice their butterfly and backstrokes. There is also a children's interactive area, a waterslide and tanning areas.

Details: Open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at 2850 Park Place Ave., Fort Worth. Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for children.

KIDD SPRINGS COMMUNITY AQUATIC CENTER

Beat the heat at Kidd Springs by relax in the main pool or let the little ones splash around in the toddler area. For more fun, enjoy the waterslide, shoot some hoops with water basketball or take a plunge off the diving board.

Details: Open Tuesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 7 p.m. at 807 W. Canty St., Dallas. Admission is $11 to $14, depending on height.

SPLASH PADS AND SPRAY PARKS

RIDGEWOOD SPRAYGROUND

This is a free, city-operated spray park that offers relief from the summer heat. There is also a playground for kids.

Details: Open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., 6818 Fisher Road, Dallas. Free.

CELEBRATION PARK SPRAYGROUND

Kids can splash around in the expansive play zone, enjoying water jets, tipping buckets, cooling misters and other fun, kid-friendly aquatic features.

Details: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 to 9 p.m., 701 Angel Pkwy., Allen. Free. Note: Celebration Park will be closed June 23-29 to set up and take down the Market Street Allen USA Celebration.

OLD TOWN SPLASH PARK

The refurbished splash park has over 90 interactive spray elements, including towering fountains, powerful jets and spinning features that shoot water.

Details: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 535 W. College St., Lewisville. Free.

