Avoid the crowds at these secret North Texas fireworks viewing spots

Fantastic firework celebrations will soon light up the skies across North Texas. For those seeking to avoid the crowds and traffic associated with such large gatherings, but still wanting to take in the beauty of the displays, we’ve put together a list of out-of-the-way fireworks watching locations.

True, you won’t be right in the center of the action, but you also won’t be in the center of a traffic jam either.

Also, keep in mind that these spots may still draw a crowd, especially those with primo views. Getting there early, or making reservations at restaurants, is key.

For help finding more fireworks options, take a look at our list of displays in North Texas and find even more celebrations at Go See DFW.

VIEWING PARTIES FOR ADDISON’S KABOOM TOWN

Addison’s Kaboom Town , on July 3, is one of the biggest shows in North Texas. And while many revelers will enjoy the big bash inside the gates at Addison Circle Park, others can find options for seeing the fireworks at watch parties at bars and restaurants along Belt Line Road in Addison. Here are a couple with events planned for the night:



Oak'd, 4525 Belt Line Road, Addison

You can enjoy live music while kids play on a bounce house and water slide at the Parking Lot Party. $75 per parking spot, which includes an insulated cooler bag with two smoked meat sandwiches, two hot dogs, chips and bottled water. Ida Claire, 5001 Belt Line Road, Addison

Beginning at 7 p.m., , the restaurant is hosting its 3rd Annual Kaboom Town Block Party. Participants can play outdoor games, hear live music and order from a backyard BBQ menu and Red, White & Blueszy Flights. $50 per person with guaranteed table, curbside valet, and a $20 food and beverage credit.

VIEWING SPOTS FOR FAIR PARK FOURTH IN DALLAS

Getting in and out of Fair Park for the annual Fair Park Fourth celebration in Dallas can be a bit of a nightmare. Parking lots open at 3 p.m. for the show on July 4. It’s not a bad idea to plan to be there when they open to avoid the last-minute crush.



Samuell-Grand Park Amphitheatre , 1500 Tenison Parkway, Dallas.

, 1500 Tenison Parkway, Dallas. Believe it or not, one of the best places to view the Fair Park fireworks is at Samuell-Grand Park during Shakespeare Dallas’ outdoor performance of You read that right. The show's intermission is perfectly timed for the Fair Park Fourth fireworks happening just across the highway. You’ll get a front-row view of the fireworks without all the traffic. Bath House Cultural Center at White Rock Lake, 521 E Lawther Drive, Dallas.

Head around to the back of the Bath House and set up your chairs on the shoreline. The firework displays you will see are somewhat in the distance and away from the action, but you’ll be rewarded with a beautiful sunset and a tranquil setting. Best of all, exiting the parking lot at the end of the evening will take you all of two minutes.

VIEWING SPOTS FOR FORT WORTH’S FOURTH

Fort Worth’s Fourth, Cowtown’s annual Independence Day party , takes place on the banks of the Trinity River at Panther Pavilion on July 4. The popular event typically draws close to 100,000 people. Check out these alternate spots for great views:



Trinity River Park , 2401 University Drive, Fort Worth.

The 252-acre park located along the banks of the Trinity River is a great place to spread out on a blanket for a picnic and enjoy great views of the fireworks at nearby Panther Pavilion. Here’s a hint: Although Trinity Park won't have as many visitors as Panther Pavilion, you’ll still need to get there early to snag a spot. Also, don’t forget to bring bug spray and an umbrella for shade.

Another great way to get a prime view of the Fort Worth celebration is from a rooftop bar or restaurant. Here are a few that are not far from Panther Pavilion. Be sure to check websites for costs and reservations.



