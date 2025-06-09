Shakespeare Dallas' 53rd season includes an iconic tragedy and an Oscar Wilde classic

Grab the picnic basket, a blanket and a bottle of sauvignon blanc and get ready for summer with outdoor theater from Shakespeare Dallas.

The company’s annual Shakespeare in the Park Festival marks its 53rd season with two very different summer productions this year: a Shakespearean tragedy and a comedy by Oscar Wilde. And for the fall, there’s a rom-com set in the Wild West.

The shows take place at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater in Dallas. Don’t worry about the Texas summer heat ruining the experience, because all the shows take place after sunset. Cool breezes on the hilltop lawn make for a pleasant evening.

Here’s the lineup:

The Importance of Being Earnest – June 13-July 18

The series kicks off with Oscar Wilde’s “trivial play for serious people.” It’s about two playboys who lead double lives to evade unwanted social obligations. This leads to them falling in love and encountering an assortment of comical high jinks along the way. Bonus! This production just so happens to coincide with the Fourth of July fireworks at nearby Fair Park. You’ll have a great spot to see the fireworks show during an extended intermission.

Othello – June 20-July 20

Running concurrently with The Importance of Being Earnest is one of Shakespeare’s dark tragedies. Othello is at the peak of his powers: not only is he Venice's greatest general but now he’s husband to the noble and beautiful Desdemona. But he does not know that in passing over his servant Iago for promotion, he has created a deadly, but brilliant, enemy. This production has a modern twist: It's set in an alternate history version of the 1990s in which the Venetian empire is the predominant political, military and economic power.

Shakespeare Dallas Enjoy a production of Shakespeare in the Park at the outdoor amphitheater in Samuell-Grand Park in Dallas.

The Taming of Shrew – September 19-October 19

Set against the backdrop of the Texas borderlands in the 1880s, and told in both Spanish and English, this production is a new look at the timeless clash between Katherine and Petruchio. Lucentio is smitten with Bianca but faces an obstacle: He can’t pursue her until her strong-willed sister, Katherina, is married off. Enter the unconventional Petruchio, who weds the resistant Katherina and employs a variety of strategies to transform her into the obedient wife he desires. Meanwhile, Lucentio marries Bianca and, in a contest at the end, Katherina proves to be the most obedient wife.

Details: Summer curtain time is 8:30 p.m. Fall curtain time is 8 p.m. Single tickets are $15-$20. Subscription packages range from $55-$200. Parking $7.

