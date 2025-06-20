Review: Sentenced to hell, petty thief uses loophole in entertaining comedy at Jubilee

Using crime fiction to explore racial discrimination, Walter Mosley is best known for detective novels built around private eye Easy Rawlins. Mosley has extended his books’ themes about societal problems faced by African Americans after World War II to a few plays, including The Fall of Heaven, now at Jubilee Theatre in Fort Worth.

Seen last Sunday, the ostensible lead character is petty criminal Tempest Landry (Jalen Xavier), who dies at the hands of another sinner and must face St. Peter at the pearly gates. He’s sentenced to spend eternity in hell but uses a little known loophole to at least temporarily forestall his fate. The fall of heaven itself is at stake.

Returned to Earth under the supervision of Joshua Angel (Nate Davis), Tempest goes on a series of adventures to try to understand where he went wrong. “I’m damned if I do,” he accurately says, “and damned if I don’t.”

Mosley’s twist is that the fable is really about Joshua, who has never occupied a human body before. At first, he finds the things that go with it to be strange and disturbing, then becomes seduced by feelings and relationships, not unlike the angels in Wim Wenders’ classic film Wings of Desire but without that masterpiece’s depth.

Kyra McGhee Nate Davis plays Joshua Angel, who has to learn what it means to be human when he's assigned to oversee a sinner, in "The Fall of Heaven" at Jubilee Theatre.

Instead, Heaven is an entertaining, sometimes comic look at human foibles as Joshua navigates the emotional side of being a man. He’s required to live like a regular person, including taking a job he initially hates in accounting.

He’s in charge of preparing tax returns under a demanding, unseen boss who simply yells from a neighboring office. Joshua gets involved with a woman and builds a family life that makes him question his previous existence, which included no concept of time or the workings of the human heart.

Though he’s witnessed the kind of events depicted in history books, he’s not quite ready for this.

At the beginning, Davis’ forceful yet monotone delivery is off-putting. But his deep voice and poetic style ultimately help explain his turn from an unquestioning servant to a man who has to make difficult choices and eventually embrace life.

The women in Joshua and Tempest’s lives are ably portrayed by Johanna Nchekwube, Becca Spencer and Christina Hollie, while Xavier too often under-delivers his lines. Calvin J. Walker, who directs, keeps the action moving swiftly and clearly. The abrupt ending is a letdown.

A bit of menace is introduced with the arrival of Basil Bob (Brandon Wilhelm). Say it fast three times and you might figure out he’s “the top man on the bottom floor.”

Details

Through July 13 at 506 Main St., Fort Worth. $28. jubileetheatre.org.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.