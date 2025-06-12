TACA awards $650,000 in Catalyst Grants to 50 Dallas arts groups

Editor's note: This story is part of an ongoing series for Arts Access examining the health and well-being of our North Texas arts economy.

The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) announced Tuesday that it will award $650,000 in 2025 Catalyst Grants to 50 arts organizations across Dallas county.

Unlike project-specific grants, the Catalyst Grants provide unrestricted funding to nonprofit arts organizations after a rigorous assessment process. For 10 months, each organization is evaluated by volunteer TACA members. The money they are awarded is based on the success of their public programming and shows. TACA awards funding each year as part of its broader mission to strengthen the arts community.

“We are very proud to award these grants every year,” said Maura Sheffler, the Donna Wilhelm Family president and executive director of TACA. “We know they provide very important funding to the arts community.”

Last month, the National Endowment for the Arts withdrew grants for cultural institutions nationwide . Thirteen North Texas groups los t more than $345,000 in funding . Seven of this year's Catalyst Grant recipients were among those affected, including Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Kitchen Dog Theater Company and Teatro Dallas.

Although the Catalyst recipients were chosen before the NEA cuts, Sheffler said TACA has been in direct conversation with organizations they oversee about ways they can continue to support.

“This is definitely a very important year to support the arts and cultural community,” she said. “At the end of the day, we do the best that we can with the resources we have available to us.”

Along with the Catalyst Grants, TACA supports local artists and organizations through the TACA New Works Fund, which aims to support arts in underrepresented communities, and through Pop-Up Grants, which are awarded to different artists in sums of up to $7,500 every other month. They also offer arts-specific professional development programs such as the Arts Accelerator and the Amplifier Workshops.

“The more people that support the arts, the more sustainable we will be able to be as a sector,” Sheffler said.

TACA’s 2025 Catalyst grantees include the following:

Arts Mission Oak Cliff

AT&T Performing Arts Center

Avant Chamber Ballet

Basically Beethoven

Bishop Arts Theatre Center

Bombshell Dance Project

Broadway Dallas

Bruce Wood Dance

Cara Mía Theatre

The Cedars Union

Dallas Chamber Symphony

Dallas Children's Theater

Dallas Film Society

Dallas Museum of Art

The Dallas Opera

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas Theater Center

Dallas Winds

Deep Vellum Publishing

Echo Theatre

The Firehouse Theatre

Greater Dallas Choral Society

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra

Junior Players Guild

Kitchen Dog Theater Company

Knowbox Dance

Nasher Sculpture Center

New Texas Symphony Orchestra

Orchestra of New Spain

Orpheus Chamber Singers

OutLoud Dallas

Over the Bridge Arts

Pegasus Contemporary Ballet

Pegasus Media Project

Lone Star Wind Orchestra

Prism Movement Theater

Sammons Center For The Arts

Second Thought Theatre

Shakespeare Dallas

Soul Rep Theatre Company

Teatro Dallas

Texas Ballet Theater

Texas Winds Musical Outreach

Theatre Three

TITAS/Dance Unbound

Undermain Theatre

Uptown Players

Verdigris Ensemble

The Women's Chorus of Dallas

The Writer's Garret

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.