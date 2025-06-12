Bruce DuBose had a stroke last year. Now he returns to Undermain stage for ‘An Illiad’

When Bruce DuBose put An Iliad on the Undermain Theatre schedule, he didn’t know he was going to have a stroke a few months before the production. Lying in the hospital, the artistic director of the long-running Dallas institution wondered if he’d be able to perform it. The play based on Homer’s epic poem set toward the end of the Trojan War is nearly a one-man show.

He asked for the script while still in ICU. Rehearsing it has become part of DuBose’s recovery.

“I thought it would be good to have that challenge for my memorization and vocally and physically to lean into and help,” he says in an interview at Undermain’s Deep Ellum headquarters a week before the opening. “At the same time, I wanted audiences to still get everything from it. I didn’t want my ability to stand in the way of that. So I did take some time while I was working on the text again to ask, ‘Is this going to be good for everybody involved?’ I reached a point where I thought we can do this.”

DuBose, who turned 65 in May, has performed An Iliad before, first in 2012 and again in a 2019 revival. Written by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, it’s based on Robert Fagles’ celebrated 1990 translation. It’s the show in the Undermain repertoire most requested by audiences for a return engagement.

“It’s like an inspired text, so you can read it multiple times throughout your life and get something different out of it,” DuBose says in the deep voice that has become part of his trademark. “There’s so much I can glean coming to it from this place now, especially the difficulty the warriors face. And of course, there’s a lot in there about mortality, death on a daily basis and overcoming fear.”

Ginger Berry Bruce DuBose and choreographer Sara J. Romersberger rehearse the revival of Undermain Theatre's production of "An Iliad."

Coming back from a stroke

Having returned from an afternoon walk last December, DuBose was home alone when he started having double vision. He collapsed as he walked around trying to figure out what was happening and what to do. Luckily, his girlfriend walked in the door at that moment and called 911.

“I had just sat down and drank some water. I was thinking maybe I should call somebody,” DuBose recalls. “She looked and me and said, ‘You’re having a stroke.’” The paramedics gave him a clot-busting injection and rushed him to the hospital. “There was a blockage in my arteries,” he says.

He was in the hospital for a month and has recently completed a rehabilitation program.

DuBose estimates he’s 90% recovered. He’s made some concessions this time for An Iliad. Normally performed alongside just musician and sound designer Paul Semrad, who wrote a score for the show, the production has added a second instrumentalist to replace DuBose’s usual contribution on guitar. An intermission also has been inserted. But he still stands for most of the production’s 100 minutes.

Ginger Berry Bruce DuBose, left, and Paul Semrad in Undermain Theatre's revival of "An Iliad."

“The last thing that’s coming back is playing guitar, which I’ve been working on every day,” he says. “You have to go ahead and tell your body you can do this. Your brain is going to create new neural pathways. The old ones damaged by the stroke are lost. I still have some stiffness.”

DuBose’s left side was more affected, and he’s left-handed. To compensate, he’s been using his right hand while also working to regain his abilities from the left. He’s undergone physical, occupational and speech therapy.

“I had to have a therapist dedicated to just swallowing,” he says. “You have to learn some techniques that you’ve used your whole life, like slow down your eating and chew. It’s a little fatiguing.”

Homer’s epic poetry more than a play

At the top of the interview, DuBose makes it clear he isn’t looking for sympathy. He says he wants to create awareness for others who have gone through what he has that they will need help from the people around them. Later, he gets choked up talking about looking around the room in rehab and realizing that everyone else there was overcoming obstacles, too.

He mentions a quote, sometimes attributed to Plato. “Everyone you meet is fighting a great battle.”

Ginger Berry Bruce DuBose in a scene from Undermain Theatre's production of "An Iliad," Lisa Peterson and Denis O Hare's stage adaptation of Robert Fagles' translation of Homer's epic poem.

It was prompted by a question about the relevance of an ancient text like The Iliad, which is built around Achilles’ rage after a fierce argument with King Agamemnon and the death of the Trojan prince Hector. The narration ranges from scenes of war to one-on-one interactions.

“There are sections of the play where they’re just quoting Homer completely, and it’s amazing stuff,” says DuBose, whose character is called the Poet, a stand-in for the author. “You don’t get to hear epic poetry spoken aloud that much in this culture.”

“The portrayal of war in The Iliad is not like cowboys and Indians,” Semrad says. “It’s not one dimensional. It’s very much about the political aspects, the conflicts within each side. That feels very relevant today because it’s a universal truth. It’s just a really true human story.”

“It’s a description of a war,” DuBose adds, “but it’s also a description of the inner conflict of finding your true self over whatever junk has been laid on top of it.”

Even in the best of circumstances, he says, he has always felt challenged by the poem and the play. “It’s always kind of felt like the first time. It’s so complex. Paul has created this great soundscape that I have to work with and rely on.”

Besides preparing for An Iliad, DuBose has returned to his voiceover and commercial work. The show as well as the stroke have made him think again about his mortality. Six years ago, he lost his wife and artistic partner, Undermain co-founder Katherine Owens. She originally directed An Iliad.

The late Katherine Owens, co-founder of Undermain Theatre.

“Hector at one point says it’s no longer far away, it’s right beside me, looming. I don’t feel that way, but it does resonate a little more personally.”

DuBose realizes there’s no law that says Undermain, which has been around for more than 40 years, has to go on without him. But he would like it if it did and is trying to create an environment where that will happen organically. To that end, he plans to bring in an artistic associate in the next few months, adding to a small staff that has been with Undermain for a long time.

“We want that person to be able to create their place the way they want it,” he says, “and give us the time to work with each other.”

Details

June 12-29 at 3200 Main St. $12.50-$38.50. undermain.org.

