Shakespeare Dallas updates ‘Othello’ and ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ for 2025 outdoor season

Twists on Shakespeare have become the rule rather than the exception as theater companies strive to make the Bard more relevant to contemporary audiences by transporting his themes to other times and places. Shakespeare Dallas’ summer and fall outdoor season has a pair of such conceptual productions.

Othello is relocated to the 1990s as if the maritime Venetian empire where it’s set — a European force for more than 1,000 years — were still a dominant power. Later, The Taming of the Shrew unfolds in the American Wild West.

The Shakespeare in the Park season at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre has already opened more straightforwardly with Oscar Wilde’s romantic comedy The Importance of Being Earnest.

Earnest runs through July 18 concurrently with Othello, which opens June 20 and closes July 20. Shrew runs Sept. 19-Oct. 19. Details, tickets at shakespearedallas.org.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.