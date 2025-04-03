6 North Texas restaurants receive nominations for the 2025 James Beard awards
The 2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award nominees have been announced, featuring six North Texas businesses.
Winners will be revealed at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Here is a list of the North Texas restaurants and chefs nominees, including their nomination category:
- RJ Yoakum, Georgie, Dallas (Emerging Chef)
- Mābo, Dallas (Best New Restaurant)
- Starship Bagel, Dallas and Lewisville (Outstanding Bakery)
- Bar Colette, Dallas (Best New Bar)
- Regino Rojas, Purépecha, Dallas (Best Chef: Texas)
Chad Houser, founder and CEO of Café Momentum (Humanitarian of the Year)The 2025 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists are recognized across 25 categories.
Texas was well-represented on the list, including 14 entries from Houston and the surrounding area.