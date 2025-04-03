© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

6 North Texas restaurants receive nominations for the 2025 James Beard awards

KERA | By Michael Ludgood
Published April 3, 2025 at 5:02 AM CDT
Revolver Taco Lounge owner and chef Regino Rojas.
Gus Contreras
/
KERA News
Revolver Taco Lounge owner and chef Regino Rojas.

The 2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award nominees have been announced, featuring six North Texas businesses.

Winners will be revealed at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Here is a list of the North Texas restaurants and chefs nominees, including their nomination category:
Tags
Arts & Culture CookingDallas-Fort Worth RestaurantsbarsNorth Texas
Michael Ludgood
See stories by Michael Ludgood
Related Content