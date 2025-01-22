© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are the 8 North Texas semifinalists for the 2025 James Beard Awards

KERA | By Michael Ludgood
Published January 22, 2025 at 12:37 PM CST
Revolver Taco Lounge owner and chef Regino Rojas.
Gus Contreras
/
KERA News
Revolver Taco Lounge owner and chef Regino Rojas.

The James Beard Awards announced it semifinalists for the prestigious 2025 Restaurant and Chef Awards, which recognize culinary excellence — including three chefs and two bars in North Texas.

Here is a list of the North Texas restaurants and chefs among the semifinalists, including their nomination category:

  • Regino Rojas, Purépecha, Dallas, TX (Best Chef: Texas)
  • Anais Paniagua and Iris Rojas, Doña Maria, Irving, TX (Best Chef: Texas)
  • Bar Colette, Dallas, TX (Best New Bar)
  • Apothecary, Dallas, TX (Outstanding Bar)
  • Mābo, Dallas, TX (Best New Restaurant)
  • RJ Yoakum, Georgie, Dallas, TX (Emerging Chef presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)
  • Starship Bagel, Lewisville, TX (Outstanding Bakery)
  • Fasicka Hicks and Patrick Hicks, Smoke'N Ash BBQ, Arlington, TX (Best Chef: Texas)
A piece of sushi on a plate.
Texas News
Dallas restaurant Tatsu earns first Michelin star, other North Texas restaurants receive honors
Penelope Rivera

Texas was well-represented on the list, including 13 entries from Houston and the surrounding area.

Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, April 2, and winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Tags
Arts & Culture CookingDallas-Fort Worth RestaurantsbarsNorth Texas
Michael Ludgood
See stories by Michael Ludgood
Related Content