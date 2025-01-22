Here are the 8 North Texas semifinalists for the 2025 James Beard Awards

The James Beard Awards announced it semifinalists for the prestigious 2025 Restaurant and Chef Awards, which recognize culinary excellence — including three chefs and two bars in North Texas.

Here is a list of the North Texas restaurants and chefs among the semifinalists, including their nomination category:



Regino Rojas, Purépecha, Dallas, TX (Best Chef: Texas)

Anais Paniagua and Iris Rojas, Doña Maria, Irving, TX ( Best Chef: Texas)

Bar Colette, Dallas, TX (Best New Bar)

Apothecary, Dallas, TX (Outstanding Bar)

Mābo, Dallas, TX (Best New Restaurant)

RJ Yoakum, Georgie, Dallas, TX (Emerging Chef presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

Starship Bagel, Lewisville, TX (Outstanding Bakery)

Fasicka Hicks and Patrick Hicks, Smoke'N Ash BBQ, Arlington, TX (Best Chef: Texas)

Texas was well-represented on the list, including 13 entries from Houston and the surrounding area.

Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, April 2, and winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.