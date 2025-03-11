Cheers to 13 years: Big Texas Beer Fest keeps the good times flowing

Grab your pint glass and get ready for Dallas’ original beer fest. The Big Texas Beer Fest returns for its 13th year, serving up frothy fun and enough craft brews to keep the good times flowing.

Chad and Nellie Montgomery founded the festival after they attended Denver’s Great American Beer Festival in 2010 and were inspired to create their own event. The Montgomerys’ love of great beer, festivals, and supporting small businesses and local charities has kept their festival going for over a decade.

“We're excited to produce the 13th Big Texas Beer Fest, benefiting the North Texas Food Bank,” said Chad Montgomery. “We're one of the only beer festivals still left in Dallas, and we plan to be here as long as people keep wanting to celebrate the beers, the breweries and the community at large.”

The festival will feature more than 70 breweries, selling beers, ciders, hard seltzers, hard kombuchas, meads and other drinks. Attendees can drink their favorite locally made brew or discover something new. They will also have the opportunity to speak with brewmasters and brewery owners about the process of making their craft beer.

The festival will have live music performances, food trucks and other local vendors to check out. Festivalgoers can indulge in free beer and food samples, too. The beer list is released one week prior to the event and will feature lots of special beers that can’t be found anywhere else except at the festival.

Due to state law, the festival does not offer unlimited tastings. Admission covers the first 12 two-ounce samples, and then attendees can purchase additional two-ounce sampling cards for $5. VIP tickets are also available and allow entry at 1:30 p.m., 90 minutes prior to general admission. Parking ranges from $10 to $15. Attendees can also take DART to the Fair Park Station.

DETAILS : April 12 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Fair Park Automobile Building, 1010 First Ave., Dallas. General Admission is $45, and VIP is $80.

