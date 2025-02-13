Dallas mental health nonprofit Foundation 45 rebrands as Amplified Minds

Famous musicians like Adele, Billie Eilish and Bruce Springsteen have opened up about their mental health challenges in recent years. But countless local musicians and artists continue to struggle in silence, unable to pay for therapy or services.

That’s where Amplified Minds comes in.

The 10-year-old Dallas mental health nonprofit recently rebranded and now offers free individual therapy as well as LGBTQIA+ support and group counseling, both virtual and in-person.

Amplified Minds began life as Foundation 45, a suicide prevention group formed after the deaths of Frankie Campagna and Adam Carter of the band Spector 45.

“We are thrilled to embrace this new chapter,” Lauren O’Connor, the organization’s president, said in a prepared statement. The new name represents “our commitment to amplifying voices and continuing to provide mental health support to the community.”

Services are available to anyone over 18.

