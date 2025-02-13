© 2025 KERA News
Dallas mental health nonprofit Foundation 45 rebrands as Amplified Minds

KERA | By Thor Christensen l Contributor, The Dallas Morning News
Published February 13, 2025 at 1:49 PM CST
Spector 45 band member Robin Carrington showed his tattoo memorializing former bandmate Frankie Campagna in August 2015. The nonprofit group Amplified Minds began life as Foundation 45, a suicide prevention group formed after the deaths of Campagna and fellow Spector 45 band member Adam Carter.
Andy Jacobsohn
/
The Dallas Morning News
Famous musicians like Adele, Billie Eilish and Bruce Springsteen have opened up about their mental health challenges in recent years. But countless local musicians and artists continue to struggle in silence, unable to pay for therapy or services.

That’s where Amplified Minds comes in.

The 10-year-old Dallas mental health nonprofit recently rebranded and now offers free individual therapy as well as LGBTQIA+ support and group counseling, both virtual and in-person.

Amplified Minds began life as Foundation 45, a suicide prevention group formed after the deaths of Frankie Campagna and Adam Carter of the band Spector 45.

“We are thrilled to embrace this new chapter,” Lauren O’Connor, the organization’s president, said in a prepared statement. The new name represents “our commitment to amplifying voices and continuing to provide mental health support to the community.”

Services are available to anyone over 18.

Details

For more information, visit amplifiedminds.org.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Thor Christensen l Contributor, The Dallas Morning News
