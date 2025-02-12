Photographer Laura Wilson captures the best of the modern West

Dallas-based photographer Laura Wilson has played an essential role in crafting how the American West is represented in the modern age. Through her work assisting legendary lensman Richard Avedon on his photographic series commissioned by the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Wilson researched the best faces and places to capture the depth and complexity of Western culture, honing an eye she would later employ with her own images.

In her current show, “Laura Wilson: The Heartland,” at the Fort Works Art gallery in Fort Worth, Wilson portrays cowboys and parades, trick riders, and faux horses used as décor in a series of black-and-white and color photographs that exude effortless authenticity.

“For her, they encompass this heartland feeling of nostalgia,” says the gallery’s owner, Lauren Saba, who had previously mounted a show with the artist in 2018. “They’re familiar works that are very relevant to what’s happening in Fort Worth today.”

Wilson (also known as the mother of actors Luke and Owen) says she is “mindful of the cowboy archetypes and folklore of the American West” and that she tries “not to be overwhelmed by them, but to be inspired in fresh, dynamic ways. I want to make photographs that are compelling and to advance our understanding of the West, all the while trying to say something truthful about the human condition.”

Laura Wilson/Fort Works Art A trick rider stands on the saddle in this photograph by Laura Wilson.

Details

“Laura Wilson: The Heartland” runs through Feb. 22 at Fort Works Art, 2100 Montgomery St., Fort Worth. A closing reception on Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature an artist’s talk exploring Wilson’s ethos and an opportunity to purchase a limited-edition exhibition catalog. fortworksart.com.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.