Sweet victory: Hot Chocolate Run coming to Fair Park on Feb. 8

Runners in Dallas will soon have a sweet reward waiting for them at the finish line. The USA Today Hot Chocolate Run is making its way to Dallas.

Participants can run a 5K, 10K or 15K. The races will start and finish at Fair Park, and the course will go by Cotton Bowl Stadium and the Texas Star Ferris wheel, then through Old East Dallas. The 15K route will provide scenic views of the Santa Fe Trail and Lower Greenville Avenue.

At the end of the race, finishers can celebrate at a post-run party with a mug of hot chocolate, dippables and all the chocolate they can eat. Music and vendors will be there for everyone to enjoy.

Courtesy of Hot Chocolate Run America’s sweetest race is being held in Dallas.

Participants will also receive an exclusive Hot Chocolate Run jacket, a commemorative finisher’s medal, a chocolate fondue finisher’s mug, a commemorative race bib, race photos, and a one-year subscription to USA Today.

Once registered, racers can pick up their race-day packet at the Hot Chocolate Expo happening Feb. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Automobile Building at Fair Park. There, people can indulge in delicious hot chocolate, gear up in merchandise and visit the vendors.

DETAILS : Feb. 8 at 7:30 a.m. at Fair Park, 1010 First Ave., Dallas. Registration is $64-$84, depending on the race.

