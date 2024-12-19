Hanukkah events in D-FW to light up the night

Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days and nights annually, commemorating the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem after it was taken back from occupying forces. The traditional festival of lights marks the time of year when members of the Jewish community gather to light the menorah each night, eat traditional foods, recite special prayers and spend time with family and friends. This year, Hanukkah spans from Dec. 25 through Jan. 2.

Here in North Texas, there are many celebrations that include menorah lightings, educational events and more.

CHANUKAH AT KLYDE WARREN PARK FEATURING MATISYAHU

Join Jewish community members on this special night at Klyde Warren Park. Jewish reggae superstar Matisyahu will perform.

Details : Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas. Free.

DRINKS AND DREIDELS CHANUKAH PARTY FEATURING MATISYAHU

Enjoy drinks and dreidels at the Granada Theater while jamming to Jewish Reggae superstar Matisyahu, making his second appearance of the evening in Dallas.

Details : Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Tickets are $40 to $120.

HANUKKAH MENORAH LIGHTING AT GALLERIA DALLAS

Celebrate the lighting of the menorah during the Festival of Lights at Galleria Dallas, which features a large silver menorah on the first floor of the shopping mall.

Details : Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. at Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas. Free.

10TH ANNUAL CHANUKAH AT SOUTHLAKE TOWN SQUARE

FREE Commemorate the eight days of Hanukkah in Southlake. There will be a gelt drop, ice skating, the lighting of a giant menorah, crafts and a DJ. This year’s theme is Unite Through Light.

Details : Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. at Southlake Town Square, 285 Grand Ave., Southlake. Free.

CHANUKAH PARTY AT DFW MESSIANIC JEWISH CULTURAL CENTER

FREE The DFW Messianic Jewish Cultural Center is hosting a Chanukkah party that will have games and a Chanukah-lighting demonstration. Brisket, latkes and doughnuts will be provided.

Details : Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at DFW Messianic Jewish Cultural Center, 619 W. Main St. Suite C, Arlington. Free.

