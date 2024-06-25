Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in Dallas-Fort Worth

Celebrate the Fourth throughout North Texas with parades, pyrotechnics, drones and even a corn dog-eating contest. Here’s your guide to more than two dozen Independence Day events. Be sure to check event websites for possible schedule changes and other updates, and visit dallasnews.com/guide for more listings.

FREE ALLEN USA Join the city of Allen for a community celebration that includes live music from tribute bands Straight Tequila Night and Infinite Journey. The event also features two food courts.

June 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Celebration Park, Allen. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. All guests, including infants and children, must have a ticket to enter the park. Free. allenusa.org.

FREE LIGHT UP ARLINGTON Hear live music on multiple stages and enjoy activities including a bubble bus, face painting, local vendors, food trucks and the Children’s Entrepreneur Market. Fireworks, set to music on 95.9 FM The Ranch, will start at 9:50 p.m.

June 29 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. in downtown Arlington. Free. downtownarlington.org/do/light-up-arlington-2024.

FREE KLYDE WARREN PARK INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION The downtown deck park is the setting for an evening of live music includingGrace Tyler and Angel White. There will be games, food trucks and pop-up bars throughout the park. At 9:40 p.m., fireworks will launch from both sides of the park. The pyrotechnics will be synced to a patriotic playlist by DJ Lucy Wrubel.

June 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park, Dallas. klydewarrenpark.org/independence-day.

FREE ENNIS FREEDOM FEST Deck out your bike, scooter or wagon and join the Red White and Bike Parade through downtown and historic tree-lined neighborhoods. Awards will be given for Best Under 6, Best Family and Most Patriotic. Later, enjoy a festival that includes live music, free kids activities, food and a fireworks show powered by Pyrotecnico.

June 29 in Ennis. The parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown. The festival begins at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Free. visitennistexas.com/freedomfest.

Elías Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News In Denton, the Yankee Doodle Parade gets rolling on June 29. Continue the celebrating with the July Jubilee on July 3 in Quakertown Park.

FREE JULY JUBILEE, DENTON Denton’s two-day celebration begins June 29 with the Liberty Run 5K and 1 Mile Walk and theYankee Doodle Parade. Then July 3, the July Jubilee takes place at Quakertown Park featuring live music, carnival treats from local vendors, inflatables, rock climbing, a hot dog-eating contest and a drone show at dusk.

The Liberty Run is June 29 at 7:30 a.m. at the Denton Civic Center. The Yankee Doodle Parade steps off June 29 at 9 a.m. at the Denton Square. The July Jubilee runs from 6 to 11 p.m. July 3 at Quakertown Park. Free to attend. cityofdenton.com/954/independence-day.

Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News Whether you feel the fireworks or watch the fireworks, Addison Kaboom Town will get your heart beating July 3.

ADDISON KABOOM TOWN Ranked No. 5 on USA Today’s list of 10 Best Places to See Fireworks, this festival features live music, the warbirds airshow, a variety of foods and beverages and a fireworks show. Kaboom Town tickets are sold out, but watch parties will take place at several nearby restaurants and bar patios. Check the website for a list of watch parties and hotel packages that include Kaboom Town tickets.

July 3 from 5 to 11 p.m. at Addison Circle Park. addisonkaboomtown.com.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION, FARMERS BRANCH This festival features roaming characters, fun activities for the kids, food and beer, live music by party band Empire 6 and a low-level fireworks show.

July 3 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Farmers Branch Historical Park. Free for Farmers Branch residents, $5 for others. farmersbranchtx.gov/939/ independence-day-celebration.

FREE RED, WHITE AND YOU, GARLAND Country music star Randall King and singer-songwriter Jon Stork headline the Fourth of July celebration at Garland’s Downtown Square. Enjoy games and food from nearby restaurants and food trucks. The festivities culminate with a drone show.

July 3 from 5 to 10 p.m. in downtown Garland. Free. visitgarlandtx.com/red-white-and-you.

FREE STARS AND STRIPES, SOUTHLAKE Enjoy live music on two stages, treats from a variety of food trucks, and games and activities for the whole family. At the end of the evening, grab your blankets and lawn chairs and find the perfect spot to watch the fireworks.

July 3 from 5 to 11 p.m. at Southlake Town Square. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Free visitsouthlaketexas.com/stars-and-stripes.

FREE CRAPE MYRTLE FESTIVAL, WAXAHACHIE Celebrate Independence Day at the annual Crape Myrtle Festival on July 3. Enjoy a concert by Endless Summer, followed by fireworks. The celebration continues July 4 with a parade.

July 3-4 in Waxahachie. The Crape Myrtle Festival is July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Waxahachie Sports Complex. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. The parade is July 4 at 10 a.m. at Getzendaner Park. Free. waxahachiecvb.com.

Smiley N. Pool / The Dallas Morning News The Arlington Independence Day Parade, one of the nation’s largest, steps off at 9:03 a.m. July 4 in downtown Arlington. The theme is Home Run for Heroes.

FREE ARLINGTON INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE This parade is one of the largest Fourth of July parades in the United States. The theme for this year is “Home Run for Heroes,” and more than 120 floats, bands, drill teams and mounted units will participate.

The parade steps off July 4 at 9:03 a.m. at the intersection of West and Mitchell streets, Arlington. Free. arlington4th.org.

FREE RED, WHITE AND BTX, BURLESON The Burleson Lions Club kicks off Independence Day celebrations for the city with a community parade. The celebration continues later in the evening with food trucks, a free concert by Like Combs, a Luke Combs tribute band, and a fireworks show.

July 4 in Burleson. The parade steps off at 9 a.m. at Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza in Old Town. The festival starts at 5 p.m. at Chisenhall Sports Complex. Fireworks start at 9:20 p.m. burlesontx.com.

FREE LIBERTY BY THE LAKE, THE COLONY Fourth of July celebrations in The Colony kick off with the annual Liberty 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. Later in the morning there will be a community parade. Festivities will continue in the evening with a concert, food vendors, rides and fireworks.

July 4 in The Colony. Free to attend. The 1 mile run starts at 7:30 a.m., and the 5K run starts at 7:50 a.m. at Stewart Creek Park. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Peters Colony Elementary School. The festival runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Athletic Club. thecolonytx.gov/609/liberty-by-the-lake.

INDEPENDENCE DAY FAMILY WEEKEND AT THE DALLAS ARBORETUM Live music, a petting zoo, hot dogs and root beer floats are part of a four-day celebration in the garden. Enjoy $5 admission and free entrance to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. Picnics are welcome.

July 4-7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum. dallasarboretum.org.

2023 File Photo / The Dallas Morning News Fair Park Fourth starts off with family fun at 4:30 p.m. and culminates with a fireworks show in the Cotton Bowl and visible throughout Fair Park.

FREE FAIR PARK FOURTH, DALLAS Visit Fair Park for a day of family entertainment topped off by a fireworks display. Concessions will be available, and most of the museums will be open. There will be a movie screening inside the Cotton Bowl, bounce houses, slides, obstacle courses, lawn games, an outdoor gaming trailer and a kid’s express train. After dark, watch the fireworks display from inside the Cotton Bowl or another spot in the park.

July 4 from 4:30 to 10 p.m. at Fair Park, Dallas. Free. fairparkdallas.com/events/detail/fair-park-fourth-2024.

FREE JULY FOURTH FIREWORKS CELEBRATION, DESOTO The city teams with neighboring Lancaster to present a family-friendly evening in the park. There’ll be music, food and activities for the kids. Fireworks conclude the show.

July 4 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Grimes Park, DeSoto. Free. ci.desoto.tx.us.

FREE FORT WORTH’S FOURTH Fort Worth’s Texas-size fireworks show and Fourth of July celebration return to Panther Island Pavilion. Enjoy an evening of festival food, kids activities and live music from Trey and the Tritones and Coffey Anderson. You can also bring your own tube and float in the roped area until 8 p.m. The evening is topped off with the fireworks show along the banks of the Trinity River.

July 4 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Panther Island Pavilion. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. fortworthsfourth.com.

FREE HOMETOWN FOURTH OF JULY, GRANBURY If it’s an old-fashioned July Fourth you’re looking for, don’t miss Granbury’s celebration. Festivities kick off July 4 with a parade featuring floats, marching bands and community organizations. A fireworks show over Lake Granbury ends the evening. The festival continues through July 7 with artisan vendors around the courthouse, demonstrations, live music and hot dog- and pie-eating contests.

July 4-7 in downtown Granbury. The parade steps off July 4 at 9 a.m. at Granbury High School, and fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. Free. visitgranbury.com/event/hometown-4th-of-july-50-golden-years!/19884.

FREE RED, WHITE AND BOOM, MCKINNEY McKinney’s annual Red, White and Boom celebration opens with a parade and the Yankee Doodle Block Party. Later, enjoy music, food, kids activities, a concert and a fireworks finale.

July 4 in McKinney. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. and the Yankee Doodle Block Party starts at 11 a.m., both in downtown. The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. Free. mckinneytexas.org/830/red-white-and-boom.

