Looking for a place to cool off this summer? Try a North Texas movie theater

During the hot summer, young moviegoers can take a break from the heat and enjoy different films each week as part of kid-friendly summer movie series at North Texas theaters. Titles are a mix of classic and nearly new G- and PG-rated favorites. Admission prices are minimal, and some theaters throw in special deals on kid-size concessions. Visit theater websites to find locations and schedules and to purchase tickets.



CINEMARK SUMMER MOVIE CLUBHOUSE

Cinemark’s Clubhouse series features recently released movies on select mornings through Aug. 10. Tickets are $1.75 for everyone, and there is a $1 discount on kids’ snack packs or any popcorn and drink combo at the concession stand. Children 11 and under should be accompanied by an adult. cinemark.com/series-events-info-pages/summer-movie-clubhouse.

Some featured movies: Sonic the Hedgehog 2; Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie; Trolls Band Together; Hotel Transylvania; Paddington 2.



STUDIO MOVIE GRILL CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES

The Children’s Summer Series runs Monday through Thursday mornings through Aug. 22. Admission is $6 for each film and includes a small popcorn and a small drink. studiomoviegrill.com/movie/children’s-summer-series.

Some featured movies: Minions: the Rise of Gru; Migration; Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken; Abominable.



ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE KIDS CAMP

Kids and adults can catch a $5 movie at Alamo’s Kids Camp. Family movies screen Monday through Friday at various times at select Alamo Drafthouse theaters, including locations in Lake Highlands, Richardson and Denton. drafthouse.com/dfw/movies/alamo-kids-camp.

Some featured movies: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Minions.



REGAL SUMMER MOVIE EXPRESS

Admission is $1 per movie for Regal’s summer series for families. Family film favorites screen on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings June 11-Aug. 7. Bargain snack packs will be available at the concession stand during each movie for $5. The packs include a junior-size drink, snack-size popcorn and fruit snacks with an optional $3 Dippin’ Dots add-on. Regal UA Galaxy Theatre, 11801 McCree Road, Dallas. regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.

Some featured movies: Puss in Boots; Paw Patrol: The Movie; Angry Birds 2; Despicable Me 3; Migration.



MOVIE TAVERN KIDS DREAM FAMILY FILM SERIES

The summer film series runs through Aug. 29 at Movie Tavern locations in Bedford, Denton and Fort Worth. Admission is $3, and kid-size popcorn, fountain drinks and hot dogs are specially priced during the movie. marcustheatres.com/marcus-specials/family-friendly-films/kids-dream-summer-film-series-2024.

Some featured movies: Under the Boardwalk; Trolls Band Together; The Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown; Wonder Park.



B&B THEATRES SUMMER KIDS SERIES

Family-friendly movies screen Tuesday through Thursday at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at theaters in Wylie, Red Oak and North Richland Hills. The series runs through Aug. 1. Tickets are $5. bbtheatres.com/kids-summer-series.

Some featured movies: Lyle, Lyle Crocodile; Kung Fu Panda; Peter Rabbit 2; Angry Birds 2.



LOOK DINE-IN CINEMAS KIDS SUMMER SERIES

Watch kid-friendly movies on select weekday mornings for $2. The titles are a collection of fan favorite and classic films. The lineup changes weekly through July 9. lookcinemas.com/movies/kids-summer-series.

Some featured movies: How to Train Your Dragon; Madagascar; Shrek; Spirit Untamed; The Boss Baby: Family Business.

