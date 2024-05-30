Here’s where you can celebrate Pride Month around Dallas-Fort Worth

June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate diversity and inclusivity for all. Here’s a guide to some of the events happening this weekend and beyond, including the Dallas Pride Music Festival and Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade at Fair Park, the Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party, and Pride in Bloom weekend at the Dallas Arboretum. Check event websites for possible schedule changes and other updates, and visit dallasnews.com/guide for more Pride Month listings.



DALLAS PRIDE FESTIVAL AND PARADE

Dallas Pride kicks off a month of special events celebrating diversity and inclusivity with a music festival and parade at Fair Park. The weekend starts June 1 with the Dallas Pride Music Festival. Music and dance performances will take place on the outdoor main stage and on an indoor community stage. Performers include Jordy, Cece Peniston, Ha Sizzle, Loren Allred and more. Inside the Centennial and Automobile Buildings and across the Esplanade, guests will find a Family Pride Zone with entertainment for the kids including bounce houses and face painting, a Teen Pride area, exhibits and LGBTQ-friendly vendors. The fun continues on June 2 with the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade, one of the largest Pride parades in the Southwest. Billy Porter, the Pose actor and music and dance star, is the honorary grand marshal.

Festival is June 1-2. Parade is June 2 at 2 p.m. at Fair Park, Dallas. Admission on June 1 is $10 for ages 13 and up; free on June 2. Parking is $10. dallaspride.org.



PRIDE KICK OFF PARTY

Everyone is welcome to show their support for diversity at a party in the AT&T Discovery District, which will be awash in rainbow colors. There’ll be a DJ, good eats from Exchange Hall food stalls and Cowboy Chow, and a Pride Month specialty cocktail.

May 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the AT&T Discovery District, Dallas. Free. facebook.com/attdiscoverydistrict/events.



“MARICÓNX: STORIES DE MI TIERRA”

The annual exhibition presented by Arttitude showcases the works of established and emerging queer artists and celebrates the diversity, complexity and resilience of the LGBTQ community.

Continues through June 8 at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, Dallas. Free. arttitude.org.



CARROLLTON PRIDE FESTIVAL

The community Pride festival will have food trucks, live music, trivia, storytime, artisan and nonprofit booths, and plenty of glitter fun. Donations of nonpershishable food and personal hygiene products will benefit Metrocrest Services.

June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church, Carrollton. Free. facebook.com



METROBALL 17

Dance music artist Crystal Waters and American Idol finalist David Hernandez headline an evening benefiting the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund. Paul J. Williams, aka Sister Helen Holy, will handle emceeing duties. Guests can also take part in a silent auction, raffle and after-party.

June 7 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Station 4, Dallas. Tickets start at $40. gdmaf.org.



PRIDE IN BLOOM

The Dallas Arboretum celebrates Pride Month with a weekend of LGBTQ artisans, entertainers, chefs demonstrations and small business vendors. Shop in the vendors market and enjoy live entertainment, including performances by the Turtle Creek Chorale on June 8 and the Women’s Chorus of Dallas on June 9. Visit Pecan Grove, where you can get cozy in one of the 150 hammocks set up as part of Summer at the Arboretum: Endless Summer. On June 8-9, admission to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden is free, and there will be hands-on STEM activities for the family.

June 8-9 at the Dallas Arboretum. Advance timed tickets are required. Parking is $15, $11 if purchased online. dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/pride-in-bloom.



ARLINGTON PRIDE CELEBRATION

An outdoor celebration will feature street fair vendors and performers including Dixon Dallas, Alyssa Edwards, Jujubee, Betty Who and Kameron Ross. Leashed pets are welcome.

June 8 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion, Arlington. Free with advance registration. arlingtonpride.org/general-information.



OUTLOUD: A NIGHT OF PRIDE

Arttitude presents an inclusive event where LGBTQ artists and performers can freely share their stories and experiences. There will be poetry and other performances as well as vendors. Doors open at 6 p.m.

June 13 at 7 p.m. at Latino Cultural Center, Dallas. Free. facebook.com/arttitudedfw/events.



UNITY WEEKEND

Dallas Southern Pride marks Juneteenth and Pride Month during a four-day gathering in Dallas. Events include the Mr. and Miss Dallas Southern Pride Pageant on June 13, the Unity Festival and Pool Party, and a closing day trap music brunch on June 16. Check the website for the full schedule and details.

June 13-16 at various locations in Dallas. Ticket prices vary by event. dallassouthernpride.com.



Y'ALL MEANS ALL: FC DALLAS PRIDE NIGHT

It’s Pride night as FC Dallas takes on St. Louis. Keep your seat after the match for a 1,000 drone and LED light show. Pride Frisco will receive a percentage of game ticket sales.

June 15 starting at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium, Frisco. Tickets start at $19. fcdallastickets.com.



TRINITY PRIDE FEST

Celebrate Pride Month with an evening of live tunes, cultural performances, food trucks and shopping at the Wandering Roots artisan market. Friendly pets are welcome.

June 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Magnolia Green, Fort Worth. Free. trinitypridefw.org.



STAND UP FOR HOPE

Stefan Newman, host of the Queer Factor variety show, emcees a stand-up comedy show featuring LGBTQ performers that benefits Dallas Hope Charities.

June 15 at 5 p.m. at the Dallas Comedy Club, Dallas. $20. eventbrite.com.



PRIDE BLOCK PARTY

The Dallas Arts District celebrates Pride Month with performances by the Turtle Creek Chorale, Uptown Players, Bruce Wood Dance, Dezi 5 and others. The street party also features art and artists, family activities and food trucks. The Nasher Sculpture Center will present a special Pride edition of ’Til Midnight at the Nasher from 6 p.m. to midnight with music and a movie in the sculpture garden. The Dallas Museum of Art will host a Pride-themed Late Night with Kiki Ball dancers, drag queen-guided tours of the galleries, movie screenings and queer comedy. A Pride edition of silent disco starts at 8 p.m. in Klyde Warren Park.

June 21 from 6 p.m. to midnight in the Dallas Arts District. Free. dallasartsdistrict.org/dallas-arts-district-pride-block-party-2024.

