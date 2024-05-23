It’s outdoor concert season in North Texas

Spring and summer nights in North Texas can be warm, but it’s never too hot for music and fun under the stars. Here’s a guide to some of the concert series happening in Dallas-Fort Worth, many of them are free to attend. Check event websites for each venue’s band lineup, schedule changes and other updates.

DENTON DRIVE LIVE

FREE These lively evenings include not one but two family-friendly concerts each night at 6:15 and 8:30. June 1 is Cajun night with Jean Pierre and the Zydeco Angels and also Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band. Bring a picnic or buy dinner and beverages from food trucks. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Parking is free.

What you can bring: Lawn chairs, blankets, coolers (no outside drinks including alcohol), dogs.

Continues on June 1 and July 13, gates open at 5:45 p.m. at Farmers Branch Historical Park.

TWILIGHT TUNES

FREE The concert series returns with an eclectic lineup every other Thursday evening, plus a bonus show on June 21 for Make Music Day. Next up on May 30 is futuristic electronica band Helium Queens. Get to-go bites from any of the downtown Denton restaurants and find a place to picnic on the east side of the courthouse lawn. Open seating is first come, first served, so early arrival is encouraged. See the website for free public parking options.

What you can bring: Lawn chairs, blankets, leashed dogs.

Continues through June 21, shows begin at 6:30 p.m. on the Denton Courthouse Square.

COOL THURSDAYS

The Dallas Arboretum’s concert series really is cool with beautiful views of White Rock Lake, blooming flowers and a lineup of top-notch tribute bands. The remaining dates include ABBA, Bon Jovi and Billy Joel tributes, and Motown and yacht rock cover bands. Dancing is encouraged. It’s advisable to purchase tickets early as concerts often sell out. There’ll be food trucks on site or you can pre-order catered boxed picnic dinners and snacks.

What you can bring: Lawn chairs, blankets, coolers with food and beverages (including alcohol).

Continues through June 27, Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum. Gates open at 6 p.m.

GRAPEVINE MAIN LIVE

FREE Kick back for an evening of music on Peace Plaza at Grapevine Main Station. A lineup of cover and tribute bands will play every Friday through June. Next up on May 24 is Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute band Texas Flood. Food and drinks can be purchased inside Harvest Hall. Free parking is available throughout downtown Grapevine.

What you can bring: Some seating will be available, but guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Outside food and drink are discouraged.

Continues through June 28, Fridays at 7:30 p.m. at Grapevine Main Station..

DALLAS ZOO SAFARI NIGHTS

Experience after-hours fun and adventure at the zoo with keeper chats, animal encounters and live music starting at 7 p.m. in the Grove. Dance to tribute bands playing the music of the Beatles, Selena, Taylor Swift, Luke Combs and more. Your daytime ticket to the zoo allows you to stay for that evening’s Safari Nights. The animatronic “Destination: Dinosaurs” exhibit will be open late on Safari Nights, for an additional fee.

What you can bring: Lawn chairs, picnic blankets, coolers, snacks and drinks (no alcohol, glass bottles or disposable straws).

Continues through July 6, Saturdays from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Dallas Zoo.

LEVITT PAVILION

FREE The concerts include a mix of genres such as Americana, country, rock, Tejano and more. Headliners for the spring and summer concert series include Gary Hobbs (May 24), Hayes Carll, Gary P. Nunn, a Juneteenth concert with the Barnes Brothers, Grupo Fantasma and others. Pack a picnic or purchase concessions on-site. Free parking will be available at nearby lots.

What you can bring: Picnics, drinks (alcoholic or nonalcoholic; no glass containers), lawn chairs, blankets, leashed dogs.

Continues through June 30, mostly on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion, Arlington.

CONCERTS BY THE LAKE

FREE The live music series at the Harbor Amphitheater overlooking Lake Ray Hubbard offers a mix of tribute and party bands. There are plenty of spots to spread a blanket and enjoy food from the restaurants at the Harbor or from your own picnic basket. Next up on May 30 is party band Jukebox Heroes. Selena tribute Bidi Bidi Banda performs on June 6. Free parking is available.

What you can bring: Lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, picnics and beverages (BYOB is permitted).

Continues through July 25 at 7 p.m. at the Harbor, Rockwall.

MUSIC MADE HERE

First Friday concerts in downtown Garland offer live music, food vendors and children’s activities. On June 7, it’s an outdoor concert featuring slide guitar ace Joey Landreth with Jimmy Wallace and the Stratoblasters. The concert is free, but some concerts in the series will require a ticket.

Continues on the first Friday of the month through Nov. 7 p.m. at 7 p.m. at venues in downtown Garland.

‘TIL MIDNIGHT AT THE NASHER

FREE Enjoy live music and a movie at this third Friday of the month series. Guests can tour the Nasher’s exhibits in the sculpture garden and the gallery and listen to outdoor concerts starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by a movie. Food and beverages are available to purchase.

What you can bring: No outside food, drinks or chairs are allowed.

Through Oct. 18 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas.

DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PARK SERIES

FREE The DSO’s concert series is free, family-friendly and presented at outdoor venues across Dallas. The annual Flag Pole Hill Memorial Day concert and fireworks on May 27 features the U.S. Army Band and the U.S. Army Chorus. Subsequent concerts will present the DSO performing light classics, patriotic tunes and other popular tunes.

Continues through June 10 at locations including Flag Pole Hill, Fretz Park, Kidd Springs Park, Kiest Park and Paul Quinn College, Dallas. Memorial Day concert starts at 8:15 p.m., other concerts at 7 p.m.

MUSIC IN THE SQUARE

FREE Groove to ‘80s hits, country and soul music on the lawn at Frisco Square. The Friday concerts are kid- and dance-friendly.

What you can bring: Lawn chairs and blankets.

June 7-28, Fridays at 8 p.m. at Simpson Plaza in Frisco Square, Frisco.

SOUNDS OF LEWISVILLE

FREE Popular since its debut in 1991, the Tuesday evening concert series features two bands each night, food vendors and a bar to purchase alcoholic drinks. The lineup includes Havana NRG, Lover (Taylor Swift tribute band), Bidi Bidi Banda (Selena tribute band), Purple Day (Prince tribute band) and more.

What you can bring: Lawn chairs, picnic blankets, leashed pets.

Continues through July 2, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Wayne Ferguson Plaza, Lewisville.

LYRIC UNDER THE STARS

FREE Lyric Stage presents a new series of free summer concerts. The shows will take place on the lawn behind the Lyric Studio in the Dallas Design District

June 22 and 29, July 13 and 20 at 8:30 p.m. at Lyric Studio, Dallas.

VITRUVIAN NIGHTS LIVE

FREE Cumbia the night away as the live concert series in Vitruvian Park kicks off June 15 with Bidi Bidi Banda, the popular Selena tribute band. The free concerts are scheduled every other Thursday through Aug. 10 with music, food trucks, games and free parking.

What you can bring: Lawn chairs, picnic blankets, leashed pets, food and drinks (no glass containers).

June 14 -Aug. 23, every other Thursday at 7 p.m. at Vitruvian Park, Addison.

ROCKIN’ THE RIVER

FREE Enjoy Texas country, rock and soul concerts as you float, paddle or kayak along the Trinity River. The Thursday night concert series will feature Shinyribs, Grady Spencer, the Damn Quails, Triston Marez and others. Food and beer are available for purchase, along with tube and paddle rentals. Life jackets will be provided for free.

What you can bring: Tubes, raft, lawn chairs and blankets, kids and leashed pets. Outside coolers, beverages and food are not allowed. Bring your credit card, no cash accepted.

July 13-Aug. 10, Thursdays at Panther Island Pavilion, Fort Worth. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is free, parking is $10.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.