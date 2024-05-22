12 North Texas events to check out this Memorial Day weekend

We've got a three-day weekend ahead and that means there's a bounty of entertainment options available.

Whether you're looking for ways to remember our fallen heroes or wanting to check out a festival or two, there's plenty going on around North Texas this weekend.

Here are just a few events the KERA Arts team would love to share with you.



MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCES

Bill Chizek

MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT IN ALLEN

Where: Allen Public Library – 300 N. Allen Dr., Allen

When: Friday, May 24 at 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join the Allen Public Library in honoring those lost in military circumstances and battles both at home and abroad with a special Memorial Day concert featuring the New Horizons Band. The group with perform The Black Horse Troop March by John Philip Sousa, Grant Them Rest by Barbara Buehlman, Texas Star March by David Lovrien and many other patriotic favorites.

DALLAS MEMORIAL MARCH

Where: Reverchon Park – 3505 Maple Ave., Dallas

When: Sunday, May 26 from noon to 7:30 p.m. & May 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join this walk on the Katy Trail in Dallas to honor and remember our nation's heroes. The event also includes a storyboard procession, entertainment, inspirational speeches and a kid's zone.

MEMORIAL DAY PARKS CONCERT

Where: Flag Pole Hill – 8015 Doran Circle – Dallas

When: Monday, May 27 at 8:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Pay tribute to America's fallen heroes tonight with a free concert complete with fireworks at Flag Pole Hill in Dallas. The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” and The U.S. Army Chorus from Washington, DC, perform light classics and patriotic favorites.





FIREWORKS

katjen

FIREWORKS AT LAKE GRAPEVINE

Where: Oak Grove Park – 2520 Oak Grove Loop S, Grapevine

When: Friday, May 25 at sunset

Cost: Free

Memorial Day is the official first day of summer, so start the season off with a bang with a good old-fashion fireworks display. Head to Lake Grapevine Friday night for the weekly fireworks show. The weekly 12-minute show runs Friday nights until the end of August and can be viewed from the as parks around Lake Grapevine.



FESTIVALS

Adam McCullough

NATIONAL POLKA FESTIVAL

Where: Downtown Ennis – 119 N. Dallas St., Ennis

When: May 24 - 26

Cost: Free-$14

It's Polka-palooza this weekend in downtown Ennis. Kick up your heels at an opening dance with polka music and a King and Queen dance contest where everyone is encouraged to wear traditional Czech costumes. Other weekend festivities include a Kolache eating contest, a parade and, of course, lots of polka music.

TWOGETHER LAND 2024

Where: Fair Park – 1121 1st Ave., Dallas

When: May 25 & 26 from noon to 11 p.m.

Cost: See website for ticket prices

ONE MusicFest was hit in Atlanta, so organizers are bringing the celebration of hip-hop music to Fair Park with TwoGether Land. The new multi-stage music festival hosts hip-hop legends like Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Jeezy and Three 6 Mafia. Fans can also experience a podcast stage, a roller rink and performances from local talent on a curated stage hosted by radio personality Bay Bay.

UBBI DUBBI FESTIVAL

Where: Panther Island Pavilion – 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth

When: May 25 & 26 at 3 p.m.

Cost: See website for ticket prices

Take a voyage on an out of this world experience when the Ubbi Dubbi Festival returns to Panther Island Pavilion for its 2024 edition. Alison Wonderland, Elderbrook, TVBoo, Wooli, Svdden Death and Wuki are just some of the artists on the bill at this 2-day electronic dance music festival.

35th ANNUAL NATIONAL TAP DANCE DAY CELEBRATION

Where: Arts Fifth Avenue – 1628 5th Ave., Fort Worth

When: May 25 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join Arts Fifth Avenue for the 35th anniversary of National Tap-Dancing Day. The big show starts at 8 p.m. on the outdoor stage and features performances from the A5A Tap Dancers, the Dancing Dames from Taps 'n Tunes and North Texas tappers of all ages. The festival's special guest is Broadway veteran, Ron Young, Be sure to get there early for music, concessions and t-shirts for sale.

THE LONE STAR ELVIS FESTIVAL

Where: Palace Arts Center – 300 S. Main St., - Grapevine

When: May 24-26

Cost: $40-$390

Put on your blue suede shoes for this celebration of the life and music of Elvis Presley. The 3-day festival showcases the talents of musicians, singers and world-renowned Elvis tribute artists who will recreate the excitement and emotions the King generated on stage.





THEATER

Titikul_B / Shutterstock

HAMILTON

Where: Winspear Opera House – 2403 Flora St., Dallas

When: Through June 9

Cost: $39-$229

The blockbuster Broadway musical returns to Dallas. In case you didn’t know, it’s the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton that’s told through rap music and lyrics. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, the revolutionary musical has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

A TWISTY INTERGALACTIC SPECTACLE

Where: Hip Pocket Theatre – 1950 Silver Creek Rd., Fort Worth

When: Through June 1

Cost: $10-$25

Hip Pocket Theatre kicks off summer and its 48th season with a one-of-a-kind intergalactic experience. The show features puppetry, direction, and scenic design by internationally acclaimed artist Basil Twist.

NATURE

Olga_Olechka

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AT THE DALLAS ARBORETUM

Where: Dallas Arboretum – 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: May 25-27

Cost: $10-$16

For those wanting a tranquil garden experience this Memorial Day weekend there's no better place than the Dallas Arboretum. Stroll through the garden featuring 65,000 new, vibrant and colorful summer plantings including elephant ears, birds of paradise, and bromeliads. Enjoy peaceful piano performances at Jeanne’s Pavilion or bring a picnic and listen to music at the Martin Rutchik Concert Lawn and Stage. For kids, there's the Country Critters petting zoo, and entry to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden is free with paid general garden admission.



Visit Go See DFW to find more Memorial Day events.

