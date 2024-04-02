‘Queering the Fair’ examines the contributions of LGBTQIA+ artists in Texas

A one-hour tour will explore artwork from queer artists across the world at the Dallas Arts Fair.

Michael H. Dewberry, who is leading the effort to build the first Pride Museum of Texas, will lead “Queering the Fair: Celebrating the Artistic Achievements of LGBTQIA+ Artists.” The event will take place Saturday.

Dewberry will guide attendees through the Dallas Art Fair and discuss artworks by LGBTQIA+ artists, including Jimi Dams (above), who explore queer identity and pride. The experience is meant to celebrate art created by queer artists across mediums.

Details: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at Dallas Art Fair, 1807 Ross Ave., Dallas. Reservations are required and can be made through the Queering the Fair event listing at dallasartfair.com/visit.

