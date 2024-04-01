© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas Arts Month is here

KERA | By Elizabeth Myong | Arts Access
Published April 1, 2024 at 8:33 AM CDT
Yowshien Kuo's "True Westerners for One Strange Hour."
Yowshien Kuo
Yowshien Kuo's "True Westerners for One Strange Hour" will be featured in the Dallas Museum of Art show "When You See Me: Visibility in Contemporary Art/History." The permanent collection exhibition is keyed to the 2024 Dallas Art Fair.

The monthlong event will include exhibitions, festivals and performances across the city.

It’s almost April, which means it’s time to kick off Dallas Arts Month.

The annual bash will be filled with the Dallas Arts Fair, the Latino Cultural Center’s Dia del Niño festival, the return of the Eyeboretum and performances and exhibitions galore.

Launched in 2013, the monthlong event was created to foster appreciation and awareness of Dallas’ vibrant arts scene. That means students, young adults and families will have more opportunities to learn about and experience the arts around the city.

Artists can also look forward to special events like the Arts Funding Fair hosted by Arts Access, a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News. The fair on April 27 will be held at the new Creators Don’t Die event space near Irving Heights. Artists can learn about local funding opportunities and consult with experts on how to access grants, brand partnerships and city funding.

Looking to plan your arts month itinerary? Check out the City of Dallas’ full list of events. You can also look through our events calendar Go See DFW.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Tags
Arts & Culture Arts AccessKERA News
Elizabeth Myong | Arts Access
Elizabeth Myong is KERA’s Arts Collaborative Reporter. She came to KERA from New York, where she worked as a CNBC fellow covering breaking news and politics. Before that, she freelanced as a features reporter for the Houston Chronicle and a modern arts reporter for Houstonia Magazine.
See stories by Elizabeth Myong | Arts Access
Related Content