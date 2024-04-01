Dallas Arts Month is here

It’s almost April, which means it’s time to kick off Dallas Arts Month.

The annual bash will be filled with the Dallas Arts Fair, the Latino Cultural Center’s Dia del Niño festival, the return of the Eyeboretum and performances and exhibitions galore.

Launched in 2013, the monthlong event was created to foster appreciation and awareness of Dallas’ vibrant arts scene. That means students, young adults and families will have more opportunities to learn about and experience the arts around the city.

Artists can also look forward to special events like the Arts Funding Fair hosted by Arts Access, a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News. The fair on April 27 will be held at the new Creators Don’t Die event space near Irving Heights. Artists can learn about local funding opportunities and consult with experts on how to access grants, brand partnerships and city funding.

Looking to plan your arts month itinerary? Check out the City of Dallas’ full list of events. You can also look through our events calendar Go See DFW.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

