See the 2024 total solar eclipse at one of these watch parties in Dallas-Fort Worth

Editor’s note: This story is part of The Dallas Morning News’ coverage of the 2024 total solar eclipse. For more, visit dallasnews.com/eclipse.

The total solar eclipse of 2024 is expected to draw thousands to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which will be a prime spot for viewing. The rare celestial event will take place on April 8, and several eclipse-watching parties are already planned. Check back for additions to this list as more events are announced. See individual websites for schedule changes and other updates, and visit Go See DFW for more events.

Andy Jacobsohn / The Dallas Morning News An eclipse watch party at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

GREAT NORTH AMERICAN ECLIPSE AT THE PEROT MUSEUM

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is partnering with the Carnegie Institution for Science to present a fun and safe day of eclipse viewing. There will be more than 20 astronomers at the event, which will include STEM activities, games and live music. Eclipse glasses will be provided. Guests are invited to explore the museum’s exhibits, purchase food from food trucks or bring their own picnic.

April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St., Dallas. $25 for adults, $15 for youths. Tickets on sale Dec. 15. perotmuseum.org/events/great-north-american-eclipse.

TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE PARK PARTY IN FRISCO

FREE - Register online for this free watch party in Frisco Commons Park. Live music, food and hands-on activities are planned.

April 8 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Grove at Frisco Commons, 8300 McKinney Road, Frisco. eventbrite.com.

FORT WORTH MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND HISTORY

Eclipse and space science activities will take place at the museum. Shows in the Noble Planetarium are included with the price of admission. Purchase tickets and eclipse safety glasses in advance. Tickets will go on sale in coming weeks; visit the website for details.

April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, 1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth. Tickets and price information available soon. fwmuseum.org/calendar/total-solar-eclipse.

DALLAS ARBORETUM

Shaban Athuman / The Dallas Morning News The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden with White Rock Lake and the Dallas skyline visible in the background.

Retired NASA astronaut Alvin Drew will be one of the special guests at this eclipse experience presented by the Dallas Arboretum with partners from the International Space Station National Laboratory, Big Kid Science, the University of North Texas and others. Eclipse viewing glasses and a commemorative poster can be added on when ordering tickets.

April 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. $22 for ages 13-64, $18 for ages 65 and older, $13 for ages 2-12. Parking is $11-$15. dallasarboretum.org/event/2024-solar-eclipse.

ECLIPSE OVER ENNIS

FREE - A viewing party in historic downtown Ennis will feature live music, food trucks and children’s activities. Pre-parties will take place April 6-7. Camping is available; fees vary.

April 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Ennis. Free admission. eclipseoverennis.com/view-areas.

TOTALITY DALLAS AT SAMUELL FARM

This family-friendly eclipse party takes place at Samuell Farm, a 609-acre park operated by the Dallas Park and Recreation department. Overnight camping will be offered, and a pre-party is planned on April 7. Tickets will be available in March.

April 6-8 at Samuell Farm, 100 U.S. Highway 80, Mesquite. Tickets on sale March 11 at 11 a.m.; prices TBD. ticketsignup.io/ticketevent/TotalityDallas.

PINHOLE CAMERA WORKSHOP AT THE OAK CLIFF CULTURAL CENTER

FREE - Before the big event, register for a free Pinhole Cameras Workshop with Dallas photographer and design artist Nitashia Johnson.

April 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, 223 Jefferson, Dallas. Free. occc.dallasculture.org/3516-2.

SOLAR ECLIPSE WATCH AT BATH HOUSE CULTURAL CENTER

FREE - Watch the solar event from the shores of White Rock Lake. A solar glasses activity gets underway at 10 a.m.

April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther, Dallas. Free. occc.dallasculture.org/3516-2.

TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE PARK

FREE - Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair and enjoy activities in the park such as live music, food trucks, yoga, and eclipse viewing.

April 8, start time TBD, Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle, Addison. Free. visitaddison.com/tourism.

LUNCH AND BEER GARDEN WATCH PARTY AT THE STONELEIGH

Enjoy a three-course, wine-paired lunch served poolside on the patio and sample brews from local brewers as you watch the solar phenomenon using complimentary solar eyeware. Guests have can opt for lunch and the beer tasting for $65 (beers are $5) or the beer garden only from $35.

April 8 with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., beer garden from noon to 4 p.m. at Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh, 2927 Maple Ave., Dallas. facebook.com/thestoneleigh/events.

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE AT THE FRONTIERS OF FLIGHT MUSEUM

FREE - A family viewing party at the flight museum at Love Field Airport will offer games, science of space activities, food trucks, concessions and more.

April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave., Dallas. Free, register online. flightmuseum.com.

GREAT NORTH AMERICAN ECLIPSE AT KLYDE WARREN PARK

FREE - The downtown Dallas deck park event will feature many family-friendly activities including eclipse insights from a panel of Carnegie Institution for Science astronomers, the Perot Museum’s interactive Tech Truck and complimentary eclipse-viewing glasses. The Central Standard Band will perform live on the outdoor stage.

April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park, Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas. Free. klydewarrenpark.org.

