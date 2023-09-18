'Openly Proud and Openly Queer': Texas Latinx Pride Fest in Dallas celebrates community

Latin DJs and drag artists performed on stage Saturday at Dallas' Reverchon Park, marking the ninth annual Texas Latinx Pride Festival.

Attendees sipped alcoholic drinks out of fresh pineapples and toured booths selling clothing, jewelry and Pride accessories.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA A festival-goer is wrapped in a Latinx Pride flag as the group looks at a booth at the Texas Latinx Pride Festival. This event celebrates LGBTQIA+ and Latin identities and communities.

Jacob Reyes, one of the organizers of the festival, said the event celebrates the intersection of the LGBTQIA+ community and Latin identity. Reyes said the Latinx and pride communities have often been at odds “because Latin culture is so ingrained in traditionalism and conservatism.” He says despite progress the LGBTQIA+ community still faces discrimination.

That’s why he said the festival is a special time to build community. Reyes said pride events are also an act of defiance given recent legislation targeting transgender people and drag performers .

Yfat Yossifor / KERA A group of protesters set up across Maple Avenue holding crosses and bibles as festival-goers counter-protest during the Texas Latinx Pride Festival. Protesters have showed up to many LGBTQIA+ events as recent legislation targets transgender people and drag performers.

“Despite state legislative setbacks, we are really focusing here on this Latino pride to really amplify the voices that we believe matter in our community – those drag voices, those trans voices,” he said. “We will not back down in terms of what it means to be openly proud and openly queer.”

Yfat Yossifor / KERA ‘I love being out here with the people,” said Selso Martinez with The Sunshine Line as he talks to festival-goers near the booth during the festival. The event included 60 vendors selling food, clothing, accessories and LGBTQIA+ services.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Robert Loredo, left, dances with Cristian Garza as the festivities ramp up at the festival.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Festival-goers walk past booths decorated with Pride rainbow colors during the festival.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Festival-goers dance while waiting in line for drinks during the festival.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Juan Cruz dances by the stage during the festival.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Dancers with EM Production Show take the stage during the festival. Jacob Reyes, one of the event's organizers, said pride events are an act of defiance given recent legislation targeting transgender people and drag performers.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Rudy Enriquez and Dylan Dickinson hug as they watch a drag artist perform on stage during the festival.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Mary Con dances on stage as the crowd cheers on during the festival.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Festival-goers watch a drag performance during the festival at Reverchon Park in Dallas.

