'Openly Proud and Openly Queer': Texas Latinx Pride Fest in Dallas celebrates community
Latin DJs and drag artists performed on stage Saturday at Dallas' Reverchon Park, marking the ninth annual Texas Latinx Pride Festival.
Attendees sipped alcoholic drinks out of fresh pineapples and toured booths selling clothing, jewelry and Pride accessories.
Jacob Reyes, one of the organizers of the festival, said the event celebrates the intersection of the LGBTQIA+ community and Latin identity. Reyes said the Latinx and pride communities have often been at odds “because Latin culture is so ingrained in traditionalism and conservatism.” He says despite progress the LGBTQIA+ community still faces discrimination.
That’s why he said the festival is a special time to build community. Reyes said pride events are also an act of defiance given recent legislation targeting transgender people and drag performers.
“Despite state legislative setbacks, we are really focusing here on this Latino pride to really amplify the voices that we believe matter in our community – those drag voices, those trans voices,” he said. “We will not back down in terms of what it means to be openly proud and openly queer.”
