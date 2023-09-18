© 2023 KERA News
'Openly Proud and Openly Queer': Texas Latinx Pride Fest in Dallas celebrates community

KERA | By Yfat Yossifor,
Elizabeth Myong | Arts Access
Published September 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT
Audience tip Valentina Diamond Doll during the drag performance at the Texas Latinx Pride Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Reverchon Park in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Audience members tip Valentina Diamond Doll during a drag performance at the Texas Latinx Pride Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Reverchon Park in Dallas.

Latin DJs and drag artists performed on stage Saturday at Dallas' Reverchon Park, marking the ninth annual Texas Latinx Pride Festival.

Attendees sipped alcoholic drinks out of fresh pineapples and toured booths selling clothing, jewelry and Pride accessories.

A festival-goer is wrapped in a Latinx Pride flag as the group looks at the booth during the ninth annual Texas Latinx Pride Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Reverchon Park in Dallas. This event celebrates LGBTQIA and Latin identities and communities.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
A festival-goer is wrapped in a Latinx Pride flag as the group looks at a booth at the Texas Latinx Pride Festival. This event celebrates LGBTQIA+ and Latin identities and communities.

Jacob Reyes, one of the organizers of the festival, said the event celebrates the intersection of the LGBTQIA+ community and Latin identity. Reyes said the Latinx and pride communities have often been at odds because Latin culture is so ingrained in traditionalism and conservatism.” He says despite progress the LGBTQIA+ community still faces discrimination.

That’s why he said the festival is a special time to build community. Reyes said pride events are also an act of defiance given recent legislation targeting transgender people and drag performers.

A group of protesters set up across Maple Avenue holding crosses and bibles as festival-goers counter-protest during the Texas Latinx Pride Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Reverchon Park in Dallas. Protesters have showed up to many LGBTQIA events as recent legislation targets transgender people and drag performers.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
A group of protesters set up across Maple Avenue holding crosses and bibles as festival-goers counter-protest during the Texas Latinx Pride Festival. Protesters have showed up to many LGBTQIA+ events as recent legislation targets transgender people and drag performers.

“Despite state legislative setbacks, we are really focusing here on this Latino pride to really amplify the voices that we believe matter in our community – those drag voices, those trans voices,” he said. “We will not back down in terms of what it means to be openly proud and openly queer.”

‘I love being out here with the people,” said Selso Martinez with The Sunshine Line as he talks to festival-goers near the booth during the Texas Latinx Pride Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Reverchon Park in Dallas. The festival included 60 vendors selling food, clothing, accessories and LGBTQIA services.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
‘I love being out here with the people,” said Selso Martinez with The Sunshine Line as he talks to festival-goers near the booth during the festival. The event included 60 vendors selling food, clothing, accessories and LGBTQIA+ services.
Robert Loredo, left, dances with Cristian Garza as the festivities ramp up at the Texas Latinx Pride Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Reverchon Park in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Robert Loredo, left, dances with Cristian Garza as the festivities ramp up at the festival.
Festival-goer walk past booths decorated with the Pride rainbow colors during the Texas Latinx Pride Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Reverchon Park in Dallas. The event celebrated the LGBTQIA community at the intersection of Latin identify.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Festival-goers walk past booths decorated with Pride rainbow colors during the festival.
Festival-goers dance in line for drinks at the booth during the Texas Latinx Pride Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Reverchon Park in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Festival-goers dance while waiting in line for drinks during the festival.
Juan Curz dances by the stage during the Texas Latinx Pride Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Reverchon Park in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Juan Cruz dances by the stage during the festival.
Dancers with EM Production Show take the stage during the Texas Latinx Pride Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Reverchon Park in Dallas. Jacob Reyes, one of the organizers of the festival, pride events are an act of defiance given recent legislation targeting transgender people and drag performers.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Dancers with EM Production Show take the stage during the festival. Jacob Reyes, one of the event's organizers, said pride events are an act of defiance given recent legislation targeting transgender people and drag performers.
Rudy Enriquez and Dylan Dickinson hug as they watch a drag performer during the Texas Latinx Pride Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Reverchon Park in Dallas. Jacob Reyes, one of the organizers of the festival, pride events are an act of defiance given recent legislation targeting transgender people and drag performers.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Rudy Enriquez and Dylan Dickinson hug as they watch a drag artist perform on stage during the festival.
Mary Con dances on stage as the crowd cheers on during the Texas Latinx Pride Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Reverchon Park in Dallas. Recently advocates and businesses filed federal lawsuits against Senate Bill 12, which criminalizes drag performers who put on sexually explicit shows in front of children.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Mary Con dances on stage as the crowd cheers on during the festival.
Festival-goers watch a drag performance during the Texas Latinx Pride Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Reverchon Park in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Festival-goers watch a drag performance during the festival at Reverchon Park in Dallas.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

Yfat Yossifor
Yfat Yossifor is a visual journalist joining KERA’s audience team. Yfat previously worked in Fort Worth as well as newsrooms in Michigan and Arizona. When Yfat is not out on assignment, she is out hiking enjoying nature or playing with her rescue dog.
Elizabeth Myong | Arts Access
Elizabeth Myong is KERA’s Arts Collaborative Reporter. She came to KERA from New York, where she worked as a CNBC fellow covering breaking news and politics. Before that, she freelanced as a features reporter for the Houston Chronicle and a modern arts reporter for Houstonia Magazine.
