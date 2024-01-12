More than 90 exhibitors will participate in the 16th edition of the Dallas Art Fair

More than 90 national and international exhibitors will participate in the Dallas Art Fair this year.

The Dallas Art Fair showcases diverse modern and contemporary artworks by galleries from around the world.

Of the total exhibitors this year, 17 are representing countries, 49 are representing cities and over 20 are representing American cities. International exhibitors will hail from cities such as Mexico City, Berlin, Singapore, Amsterdam and Venice.

Dallas-based Pencil on Paper Gallery will be participating in the Dallas Arts Fair for the first time. Owner Valerie Gillespie said she’s been coming to the fair for the past 15 years.

“The Dallas Art Fair is one of those things that I’ve always loved and I’m excited to actually be in it now,” she said.

Pencil on Paper Gallery will have work by Jessica Vollrath, Elyse Hradecky and Abi Salami featured in the fair. All three women have Dallas roots.

“Their styles are so different but they complement each other in the most beautiful way,” Gillespie said. “Each artist is navigating through healing and their desire to know themselves, but also just to show moments of joy or just beauty.”

The fair will be April 4-7 at Fashion Industry Gallery in the Dallas Arts District. Tickets can be purchased here.

