Dallas artist challenges ideas of border walls with new exhibition

A new immersive art installation now on display at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center in Dallas aims to challenge the way viewers think about border walls.

Artist Antonio Lechuga's "Structures of Softness" consists of a large fence with cobijas — colorfully patterned blankets — draped over the surface. V-shapes stacked on top of each other give the fence its structure.

"Instead of maybe monolithic, seemingly unapproachable walls, these works instead are large, tall walls of softness," Lechuga said. "They provide a sense of security. They offer warmth and they offer comfort. They offer these things in replacement of their opposites."

The exhibition is a commentary on the divisiveness of border walls, in particular the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Iris Bechtol, the gallery's programs coordinator and curator, said Lechuga’s art manages to reinterpret what a fence looks like and means to people.

“To take this idea of a fence or a border and make it into a more positive experience for people," she said. "We all have fences in our backyards for the most part. I think he's really transformed the idea of what a fence or what a gate or border is for us. And then transforming this idea of what a wall and a gallery is as well.”

A bed with more than 30 stacked cobijas of varying colors and styles sits in the center of the gallery. Lechuga said it's meant to bring familiarity and warmth to audiences as they enter the room.

1 of 4 — Bed2.jpeg Dozens of cobijas are stacked in the middle of the room. Joaquin Fernandez / KERA 2 of 4 — Exhibit1.jpeg The full art installation on display in the Oak Cliff Cultural Center. Joaquin Fernandez / KERA 3 of 4 — Exhibit2.jpeg V-shapes panels are stacked on each other to create the fence-like structure. Joaquin Fernandez / KERA 4 of 4 — Fence5.jpeg Many colorful and floral patterns appear across the structure. Joaquin Fernandez / KERA

The exhibition was supposed to open last July, but was postponed after Lechuga was shot while jogging on the Santa Fe Trail in Dallas. Surgeries and a long recovery process took priority over the opening.

“I was in the hospital for a total of three and a half months," Lechuga said. "And even then…I wasn't able to be fully mobile in a hospital bed. So, it was it was very ... it was a lot, you know.

"And it just feels good to, number one, get up and be able to have that energy, have it back.”

Lechuga slowly healed over a year and got back to work on the project in early January.

Rafael Tamayo, manager of the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, said he felt a special connection to the art and decided on hosting it right away.

“Knowing Tony and the work that he's done in the community and then going into his studio, it's immediate," Tamayo said. "You feel it, you feel the connection to the work, you feel the connection to the vision and to the statements that he's making."

Lechuga credits his friends, family, and the Oak Cliff community for supporting him through his recovery and completion of the exhibit.

“All of this, this show, this experience coming here, all of this is for them, right?" he said. "This is for everyone else. Everyone in the community who were there for me, this is kind of that back.”

Structures of Softness runs through Sept. 2. Lechuga is planning another solo show in Dallas later this year.

