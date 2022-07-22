Dallas artist undergoes three surgeries after shooting on Santa Fe Trail

Dallas artist Antonio Lechuga was shot last week while jogging on the Santa Fe Trail in Old East Dallas. Lechuga has now undergone three surgeries at Baylor Hospital.

Cynthia Lechuga, Antonio's sister, said her brother was shot twice in the stomach, and one bullet exited his back. Emergency surgeries Friday removed the second bullet. Follow-up surgery yesterday removed remaining toxins and repaired damage.

"He's going to probably have some complications, of course, with his pancreas, I guess, is what they're worried about," she said. "So they say stable but with critical care."

Dallas police do not have a suspect in the shooting nor do they have a motive. Near that location on the trail last month, a 14-year-old was shot and killed and a 19-year-old was wounded. Police arrested a 15-year-old in those shootings.

Courtesty of Ariel Davis From the exhibition, 'Fences: Artwork of Antonio Lechuga' at Love Texas Art / Artspace111

Lechuga currently has a show of brightly-colored fence-like designs at the Love Texas Art gallery in Fort Worth's Sundance Square. Gallery owner Ariel Davis has extended Lechuga's show through July 31st and has arranged a Saturday fundraiser for the artist. This is in addition to a GoFundMe campaign established by Cynthia Lechuga.

Saturday's fundraiser, 7/23, 6-9 pm at Love Texas Art, 501 Houston Street, Fort Worth.

Artist Bernardo Vallarino will lead visitors in creating orange ribbons to wear to bring awareness to victims of gun violence. The ribbons will be made from cobija material in honor of Antonio and his artwork.

RSVP to #SupportforAntonioLechuga

Got a tip? Email Jerome Weeks at jweeks@kera.org. You can follow him on Twitter @dazeandweex.

