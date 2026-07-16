Ground stops issued at DFW and Love Field airports for 2nd consecutive day, over 900 flights delayed

More than 900 flights across Dallas-Fort Worth International and Dallas Love Field airports experienced delays Thursday afternoon after thunderstorms prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue ground stops.

It's the second time the FAA issued ground stops at both airports in as many days due to thunderstorms, and the third time weather has prompted flight delays across the Metroplex.

The ground stop at DFW airport was lifted around 4:20 p.m., while Love Field's was lifted shortly before 5 p.m.

Flights out of both airports are now experiencing delays averaging 90 minutes.

There were 712 delays at DFW and 195 at Love Field as of 5 p.m., according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware.

Got a tip? Email Emily DeMotte at edemotte@kera.org.