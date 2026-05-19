Over 300 flights canceled at DFW Airport due to ground stop, thunderstorms

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a ground stop until at least noon at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport due to a thunderstorm, causing more than 300 flight cancelations as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to flight data from Flight Aware.

The FAA also ordered a departure delay at Dallas Love Field Airport due to thunderstorms, causing 55 cancellations and nearly 90 delays, according to Flight Aware. The average delay was 30 minutes, according to the FAA's website.

DFW International was experiencing average delays of 45 minutes.

The National Weather Service's Fort Worth office said storms would arrive Tuesday with the possibility of large hail and damaging winds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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