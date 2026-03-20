Travel expert says you should buy all your 2026 plane tickets now

Long TSA lines caused by the partial government shutdown and rising oil prices amid the U.S. war in Iran are creating the perfect storm for travelers headed out on spring break this week.

Clint Henderson, managing editor with The Points Guy, shared a few tips with KERA's Ron Corning about how folks can navigate the chaos.

Arrive early and check TSA wait times

Henderson says that every day the partial government shutdown drags on, TSA lines and wait times get worse.

"You really need to pay attention now, as a flyer, to what's going on at your airport," he said. "The best resource for that is actually looking at the airport website."

There is a TSA app and website, but Henderson said those are not being updated right now.

Here's where you can find TSA wait times at DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport.

Henderson also recommends getting to the airport at least three hours early.

"I know that is really painful to hear, but better safe than sorry," he said.

Book all of your 2026 plane tickets now

"Book all your trips that you can for the rest of the year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas," Henderson said.

Airfare prices for domestic flights booked three weeks out have already spiked between 10% and 50% according to a new Deutsche Bank report.

Henderson says you might avoid those markups if you buy well in advance — and says most U.S. carriers will give you a trip credit or refund your miles if the price drops.

"So if you see that the price is suddenly down ... for that same flight, call and say, 'Hey, I noticed the price has dropped,' or cancel it, get the points back in your account, and rebook it at the cheaper rate," he said. "As long as you don't book basic economy."

Avoid booking basic economy tickets

Henderson said those who book basic economy usually draw the short stick when things go sideways.

"They're the last priority to get rebooked, you can't change your ticket, it's just bad for consumers all around," he said. "It's driving prices higher in general and it's also driving low-cost carriers out of business."

"Very frustrating from a consumer rights point of view," Henderson said.

Ron Corning is the host of KERA's forthcoming talk show, NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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