Thunderstorms cause flight cancellations, nearly 300 delays at DFW International

Scattered thunderstorms in North Texas caused cancelled flights and hundreds of delays at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Monday morning.

Airlines delayed nearly 300 flights and cancelled 40 as of 10 a.m., according to flight data from FlightAware . Dallas Love Field Airport had 60 delays and no cancelations.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported delays were averaging 30 minutes due to the thunderstorms. It also warned of a possible ground stop at DFW and Dallas Love Field airports.

A DFW spokesperson told KERA customers should check with their airline to monitor flight changes, check security wait times online and leave early due to road conditions.

The National Weather Service Fort Worth office predicted scattered storms will linger in North Texas through Tuesday. A flash flood warning was issued for most of Tarrant County, including Arlington and Fort Worth, until 10:15 a.m.

Arlington will host the FIFA World Cup semifinal between France and Spain on Tuesday at 2 p.m. It’s unclear if storms will affect the match at Dallas Stadium, which is enclosed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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