Over 900 delays across DFW International and Love Field airports due to thunderstorms

Thunderstorms and multiple ground stops caused over 900 flight delays across Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Love Field airports Wednesday evening.

There were 750 delays at DFW and 160 at Love Field as of 6 p.m., according to flight data website FlightAware. There were nine cancellations at DFW.

A ground stop due to staffing shortages was ordered at DFW around 4:30 p.m. before being lifted an hour later.

The National Weather Service Fort Worth office said storms from Central Texas had moved north, bringing wind gusts and heavy rain that should stay below severe thresholds.

The ground stops came after DFW airport was hit with hundreds of delays on Monday due to thunderstorms.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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