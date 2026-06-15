DART crash in northeast Dallas leaves one dead

A crash between a DART train and a car left the vehicle's driver dead and two train passengers injured in northeast Dallas on Sunday.

The accident took place before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Audelia Road and Royal Lane, according to the Dallas Police Department. DART issued a release stating that a private vehicle had moved onto the tracks before being hit by a Blue Line train.

Following the incident, service on the Blue Line was halted between the White Rock and LBJ/Skillman stations, with a bus bridge implemented to facilitate passenger travel between the stops. While authorities continue to investigate incident, Blue Line trains have since resumed service.

"The incident near Lake Highlands Station has been repaired," DART said, according to CBS News . "Blue Line trains are resuming normal operations; however, it may take time to recover regular scheduled service. Thank you for your patience."

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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