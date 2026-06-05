DART increases service, security ahead of World Cup

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is expanding service frequency and security across the system during the World Cup games.

During a press conference Friday, agency staff told reporters they’re ready to transport thousands of fans during the tournament.

“We have planned for increased ridership, enhanced service and contingency operations,” said Trenise Winters, chief operations officer for DART. “We're prepared for the unique transportation needs associated with hosting one of the world's largest events.”

Over the course of 39 days, the green light rail line will operate three-car trains to transport more fans to the Fan Festival at Fair Park. The Orange Line will operate more frequently between DFW Airport and Parker Road stations.

Winters said train frequency will also be added throughout downtown Dallas and South Dallas. Akard station will be a key transfer point connecting riders to destinations throughout the region, specifically for the Fan Festival.

Victory Station will serve as a hub for transfers to the Trinity Railway Express, which will operate an enhanced schedule on match days as well as Sunday service throughout the tournament. From there, fans with a match ticket can take a shuttle bus to Dallas Stadium in Arlington.

DART’s Silver Line, bus network, GoLink service and paratransit operations will continue as normal.

DART Police Chief Charles Cato said the agency is coordinating with federal, state and local law enforcement throughout DART’s 12-member city service area.

“We want every rider, visitor, employee, and resident to feel safe using the DART system,” Cato said. “To accomplish that, we have implemented a four-layered security strategy focused on visibility, rapid response, intelligence sharing and regional coordination.”

Chief communications officer Jeamy Molina said visitors can download DART’s GoPass app for real time updates, fare purchases and multilingual wayfinding.

DART ambassadors in yellow jerseys will also be at key locations to help visitors navigate the system.

“This is the defining moment for our region,” Molina said. “The world is coming to North Texas, and DART is proud to tell that story.”

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .