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DART increases service, security ahead of World Cup

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published June 5, 2026 at 12:42 PM CDT
DART's chief communications officer Jeamy Molina speaks to reporters during a press conference on June 5, 2026. She is standing at a lectern with the agency's yellow and blue logo. A woman in a blue jersey stands to her right and a man in a yellow jersey stands to her left. They are in a conference room with blue walls.
Pablo Arauz Peña
/
KERA
DART's chief communications officer Jeamy Molina speaks to reporters during a press conference on June 5, 2026. Ambassadors in yellow jerseys will be on hand to help visitors navigate the region during the World Cup.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is expanding service frequency and security across the system during the World Cup games.

During a press conference Friday, agency staff told reporters they’re ready to transport thousands of fans during the tournament.

“We have planned for increased ridership, enhanced service and contingency operations,” said Trenise Winters, chief operations officer for DART. “We're prepared for the unique transportation needs associated with hosting one of the world's largest events.”

Over the course of 39 days, the green light rail line will operate three-car trains to transport more fans to the Fan Festival at Fair Park. The Orange Line will operate more frequently between DFW Airport and Parker Road stations.

Winters said train frequency will also be added throughout downtown Dallas and South Dallas. Akard station will be a key transfer point connecting riders to destinations throughout the region, specifically for the Fan Festival.

Travelers pass by the TSA checkpoint on their way to the gates Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at DFW International Airport.
Transportation
DFW Airport braces for uptick in World Cup travelers
Pablo Arauz Peña
Volunteers in orange jerseys will be at the airport throughout the tournament to assist travelers.

Victory Station will serve as a hub for transfers to the Trinity Railway Express, which will operate an enhanced schedule on match days as well as Sunday service throughout the tournament. From there, fans with a match ticket can take a shuttle bus to Dallas Stadium in Arlington.

DART’s Silver Line, bus network, GoLink service and paratransit operations will continue as normal.

DART Police Chief Charles Cato said the agency is coordinating with federal, state and local law enforcement throughout DART’s 12-member city service area.

“We want every rider, visitor, employee, and resident to feel safe using the DART system,” Cato said. “To accomplish that, we have implemented a four-layered security strategy focused on visibility, rapid response, intelligence sharing and regional coordination.”

Chief communications officer Jeamy Molina said visitors can download DART’s GoPass app for real time updates, fare purchases and multilingual wayfinding.

DART ambassadors in yellow jerseys will also be at key locations to help visitors navigate the system.

“This is the defining moment for our region,” Molina said. “The world is coming to North Texas, and DART is proud to tell that story.”

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
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Transportation KERA NewssportsinfrastructureTransportation & AviationPublic TransportationDARTFIFA World Cup 2026
Pablo Arauz Peña
Pablo Arauz Peña is the Growth and Infrastructure Reporter for KERA News.
See stories by Pablo Arauz Peña
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