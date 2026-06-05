Mansfield prepares for its role in the 2026 World Cup

As North Texas prepares for an international event expected to draw millions, Mansfield city leaders, business owners and residents are balancing excitement with needed security preparations.

While Arlington’s AT&T Stadium will host nine matches for the FIFA World Cup — more than any other venue — Texas Health Mansfield Stadium will play a supporting role as a team base camp and training site for Czechia’s national soccer team.

For Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans, the city’s involvement is the result of years of investment in soccer facilities and regional partnerships.

“Our voters elected to allow us to build a professional sports stadium, a soccer stadium in particular,” Evans said. “When you plant that thing, it grows, and now we are actually in the time where it's blossoming for the city.”

Regional projections estimate North Texas could see as many as 4 million visitors during the monthlong tournament, while national forecasts estimate more than 1.2 million international travelers could visit the United States.

Mansfield spent several years coordinating with regional partners, FIFA organizers and local businesses, Evans said.

“There is a level of excitement that we haven’t seen in our city in a long time,” he said.

Part of the preparation included helping local businesses understand FIFA-related opportunities and keeping residents informed about what to expect as visitors arrive in North Texas.

Evans said the tournament presents an opportunity to showcase Mansfield to an international audience. City officials have spent months connecting local businesses with resources designed to help them take full advantage of increased activity expected throughout the region.

At the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, conversations about the World Cup have reflected both enthusiasm and concern.

The chamber hosted a security awareness briefing in May led by two inspectors with the Transportation Security Administration.

The briefing outlined past events that have shaped the methods used today to thwart potential acts of terrorism at mass-attendence events. Attendees were informed of specific out-of-place behaviors to be aware of and report to authorities.

Paula Beavers, chamber director of member engagement, said the discussion with local business owners served as a reminder that preparations for the games extended beyond the potential economic impact.

“We’re having guests and we’re going to sell stuff — people have to eat and stay places,” Beavers said. “But we also have to keep the other negative in mind too.”

Johnny Williams, a Mansfield business owner and chamber member, said he supports the opportunities the World Cup could bring. Still, he hopes residents remain aware of the responsibilities that come with hosting international visitors.

“There’s always an opposite side to that coin,” Williams said.

While much of the public conversation focused on economic benefits and regional attention of the sporting event, Williams believes residents should also think about their preparedness and be vigilant.

“Have fun, enjoy it, but be cautious,” Williams said.

Mansfield is also working alongside neighboring cities and public safety agencies to plan efforts tied to the tournament.

“You can’t have fun if you’re not secure,” Evans said. “We definitely are not in this alone.”

Joseph Morgan is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at joseph.morgan@fortworthreport.org.At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Arlington Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.