DART paratransit drivers authorize strike

Drivers for Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s paratransit service voted this week to go on strike after negotiations fell short with a contractor.

Paratransit drivers serve a vital role transporting North Texans with disabilities throughout DART’s 12-city service area. They’re technically employed by TransDev, an international transportation company that DART contracts for paratransit services.

The union voted 160-1 Monday to go on strike after nearly a year of negotiations. Workers had authorized a strike last year before going into talks with TransDev. Leadership with the drivers’ union told KERA they’re doing everything they can to prevent service disruptions once again.

“The membership had spoken and they're tired of being disrespected, treated unfairly and they want their voice to be heard,” said Bernard Wade, vice president of ATU Local 1338, which represents DART and paratransit employees.

Wade said workers have a range of grievances with TransDev management that isn’t negotiating “in good faith.”

KERA has reached out to TransDev and will update this story with a response.

“The concern of our membership is unfair treatment, disrespect, intimidation, and management continues to fail to address the serious workplace concerns,” Wade said.

He said the union doesn’t intend to disrupt paratransit service for disabled residents and seniors.

The union will meet with representatives with TransDev on June 11 and 13 to try and reach an agreement.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .