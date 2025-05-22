DART paratransit workers vote to authorize strike against contractor

Citing a “disrespect” from employer Transdev, paratransit workers with Dallas Area Rapid Transit have voted to authorize a strike.

The local Amalgamated Transit Union representing DART workers on Wednesday alleged employees have faced retaliation, penalties and a broken promise of a wage increase since they voted for union representation earlier this year.

“Transdev continues to show total disregard for the people who make their service run,” Kenneth Day, ATU International vice president, said in a statement. “Workers now believe that taking action is the only path forward and are urging DART leadership to intervene.”

Paratransit workers voted 106-2 in March to be represented by ATU in collective bargaining; Transdev objected to the results of the election, alleging misconduct by ATU representatives.

KERA has reached out to Transdev and DART for comment and will update the story with any response.

Transdev has provided paratransit services in the region since October after DART awarded it an 8-year, 3-month contract.

DART says approximately 11,000 riders are certified to use paratransit services.

ATU said these riders rely on DART paratransit workers.

“This vote sends a loud and clear message to DART that it’s time to step in and save Transdev from themselves,” ATU International President John Casta said in a statement.

Olla Mokhtar is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Olla at omokhtar@kera.org .